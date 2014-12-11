Adalimumab Patent and 350+ Pharma Patents' Comprehensive Search Reports

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2014 --ReportsnReports.com adds Adalimumab - Comprehensive patent search and other pharmaceutical drugs patent market research reports on 350+ patents in the Pharmaceuticals segment of its online industry intelligence and data library.



This Adalimumab - Comprehensive patent search report covers data and information on International Nonproprietary Name: Adalimumab, Indications: Rheumatoid arthritis; polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis; psoriatic arthritis; ankylosing spondylitis; Crohn's disease and plaque psoriasis and Innovator: Abbott (Humira). Countries covered for in-depth search contains patents from territories that are individually verified and monitored for changes, including British, German, Spanish, French, US, Canadian, Australian, European, and PCT patents. Access to complete research is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/54755-adalimumab-comprehensive-patent-search.html .



These reports identify patents covering molecule, formulation, process, use, combinations and more. Grouped by patent family and assigned to development categories based on interpretation of key aspects of the patent claims, these research accesses provide manual filtration of patents so relevancy remains the core focus with ease of use. The reports cover the world's major territories with equivalents in over 80 countries.



With access to these pharma and drug patent searches reports, readers get monthly updates to patent families, statuses, and litigation clearly identified. Comprehensive litigation alerts linked to patent numbers are provided along with the facility to add personal notes, save searches and results for continual and future use.



