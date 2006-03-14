Sales begin for homes at Sunset Point

Wauconda, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2006 -- Wauconda-based Deer Point Homes, an established homebuilder in Lake and McHenry counties, is making its first foray into the south suburbs with a new community of single-family homes in Joliet. Sales have started at Sunset Point, which will offer 82 homes affordably priced from the $170,000s.



Located on the south side of Joliet, near Interstate 53 and Pheasant Run Road, Sunset Point offers a total of seven ranch, tri-level and two-story floor plans. Homes measure 1,153 to 2,167 square feet and come standard with three to four bedrooms, 1½ to 2½ baths and attached two-car garages. Base prices range from the $170,000s to the $190,000s.



“Joliet is one of the fastest growing cities in the state, and there’s a tremendous demand for homes in the area, especially among entry-level homebuyers,” said Michael Menas, president of Deer Point Homes. “Sunset Point is catering to this market segment by offering homes priced lower than most other communities in Joliet. And, right now is the optimal time to purchase a home at Sunset Point because we’re still offering pre-construction pricing.”



According to Menas, buyers will pay nearly $50,000 less for a home at Sunset Point than at other communities in the area, where single-family homes typically start in the $220,000s.



“We expect to appeal to first-time buyers from the Joliet area who are looking to take the step into homeownership,” said Menas. “We also think the homes will attract buyers from the city who perhaps own a condo or townhome but now are looking for the living space and independence of a single-family home.”



In addition, we expect the option for a ranch-style home to appeal to move-down buyers looking for the convenience of one-level living, he said. Deer Point Homes plans to break ground on Sunset Point this spring, with first deliveries expected by this fall, said Menas.



Floor plans include one ranch, one tri-level and five two-story layouts. Each home offers three exterior elevation choices for a total of 21 designs.



All floor plans include a family room or great room. Some homes offer a separate dining room or living room, and kitchens include a pantry and breakfast nook, per plan.



On the second floor, select homes offer a loft. All master bedrooms feature walk-in closets, and one plan has two. Two designs feature a second-floor laundry room.



Upgrades include a fireplace and volume ceilings in the great room or master bedroom, per plan. “A great feature of the homes is the flexibility of the floor plans,” said Menas. “In one plan, buyers can add a fifth bedroom, and some plans offer the option for additional full baths.”



“Buyers can also upgrade the home with an unfinished basement, which adds a significant amount of square footage,” he said. “The basement can be used right away as a children’s play area and for extra storage. It can also be finished at a later date for use as a home office, media room or extra guest room.”



All kitchens come standard with furniture-quality cabinetry, choice of laminate countertops, a gas oven/range with range hood, a dishwasher, and double-bowl stainless steel sink. Baths include furniture-quality cabinetry, Moen fixtures, designer theatrical lighting and linen storage, per plan. Homes include pre-wiring for television and telephone. According to Menas, a primary advantage of the community is its location tucked away from major streets, which is ideal for children playing outside.



“Sunset Point is located at the end of a small lane, which means there will not be a lot of through traffic,” said Menas. “The community is surrounded by farms on one side, and the site features numerous mature trees, which will remain. We will also be revitalizing a landscaped berm that encircles the community. In addition, home sites at Sunset Point are larger than average, which will provide more green space and room for landscaping.”



Another major benefit of the community is its convenient location, said Menas.



“Sunset Point offers great access to Routes 53 and 80, which are both major commuter corridors,” he said. “Joliet also offers two Metra stations, Rock Island and Heritage Corridor, for easy access to downtown Chicago by train.



Residents are also only about a 10-minute drive from the Joliet City Center, which is a downtown area along the Des Plaines River that offers shops, restaurants, the Joliet Area Historical Museum, the Joliet Public Library and other attractions, said Menas. City Center includes Bicentennial Park, which is located directly beside the river, as well as Harrah’s Casino and the historic Rialto Theatre.



“Joliet also offers family-oriented entertainment such as the Joliet JackHammers minor-league baseball team and the Splash Station Water Park,” said Menas. “And, Chicagoland Speedway offers the thrill of auto racing.”



Sales for Sunset Point are being managed by Lisa Berendt of Re/Max Professionals South. Her office is located at 24014 W. Renwick Road, Suite 105, Plainfield, IL 60544. Visits must be arranged on an appointment-only basis, and can be scheduled for weekdays, as well as evenings and weekends, by calling (630) 696-8880. For more information, please visit www.deerpointhomes.com.



Building homes for more than 10 years, Deer Point Homes prides itself on providing high-quality, hand-crafted homes in communities that unite homebuyers with natural settings. The Wauconda-based developer is currently building single-family home communities, as well as semi-custom homes, in Wauconda, Woodstock and Zion.

