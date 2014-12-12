Innovative Software Development Jobs, Sales and Marketing Candidates Recruitment Platform

Helsinki, Uusimaa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --Internly Oy today announced the launch of its internships, software development jobs and open positions recruitment platform in Europe http://www.intern.ly .Internly's platorm offers an innovative way for candidates seeking graduate trainees, internships and entry level jobs in Finland and or in European companies. These candidates can create multiple CV's and select which of the CV's that they use to apply to for current and upcoming positions that they are interested in.



According to one of the cofounders of Internly, Aniekan Okono, " I've had to personally use many of the existing recruitment platforms to apply for jobs as an applicant and also as a recruiter looking for candidates to fill positions. Each of those platforms are different and as a job applicant, it takes a lot of time, work and energy to apply and track more than 50 to 100 applications. If you need to get a job you need to put in a lot of work but we built Internly to reduce that amount of work needed for candidates seeking graduate trainees, internships and entry level jobs in Finland and or in European companies.



All they need to do is signup, create their CV's or even use their Linkedin accounts to pre fill their resumes. They can also download their resumes and use it manually. It is that simple. "



Creating an Internly account is free for candidates seeking graduate trainees, internships and entry level jobs. It takes less than 5 mins to get a resume up and start applying for current and upcoming positions. Candidates can also receive timely notifications that will help the students know when there are open positions to come and apply for.



Headquartered in Helsinki,Finland, Internly Oy is one of the nation's innovative recruitment startups aiming to provide a better user experience for both companies and job seekers in the recruitment space.



About Internly

Internly is an innovative recruitment platform for interns, trainees and entry level job seekers to create multiple resumes, choose the ones they use to apply to vacancies posted by IT and other related companies.