Ponds of Bull Valley has curb appeal

Wauconda, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Homebuyers who care as much about how their new home looks on the outside as on the inside will find highly sought after “curb appeal” at The Ponds of Bull Valley in northwest-suburban Woodstock. Developer Deer Point Homes designed the new community of 219 single-family homes with “hidden” three-car garages, winding streets, a host of exterior elevations, and home sites that back up to an adjacent private golf course, forest preserve and green space.



Located just east of Route 47 on McConnell Road, The Ponds of Bull Valley offers nine floor plans base-priced from $244,490 to $297,990. Homes range in size from 1,656 to 2,870 square feet, and come standard with three to four bedrooms, 2 to 2½ baths, three-car garages, and partial and full basements, per plan.



“One of the things that makes this community special is its curb appeal. In spite of the fact that all homes include a three-car garage, garages are disguised as residents drive into the community,” said Michael Menas, president of Deer Point Homes. “There’s also a diversity of home styles and colors, and there are no straight blocks, but rather winding streets along rolling hills. All of this gives Ponds the curb appeal of a luxury home community, but these homes are priced under $300,000.”



According to Menas, a key factor in the design of the community was minimizing the appearance of the three-car garages by turning the entrances away from the street.



Architects designed six floor plans with a split garage, which has a two-car side-loading garage offering direct access into the home along with a one-car garage located toward the rear of the home. Three plans offer an attached three-car garage that is turned 90 degrees from the home’s facade.



In addition, land planners took advantage of the sloping topography to create a community of winding rather than straight streets. This also aids in concealing the garages because home sites have interesting and varied orientations to the street.



“The result of this land planning and architecture is that garages are barely visible as one drives into the community,” said Menas. “Garages do not overtake the front of the homes.”



Another aesthetically pleasing feature is Woodstock’s picturesque setting, said Menas. The Ponds of Bull Valley is nestled among wooded areas and open green space. In addition, half the homes overlook the private Bull Valley Golf Course, and only 16 home sites back up to another home.



“Interesting scenery and settings are found in every corner of the community,” said Menas. “Ponds does not appear to be just a sea of homes, but is peppered with mature trees, fairways of the golf course, and even horses grazing at a nearby farm. Residents can enjoy the natural surroundings when walking around or driving through the community.”



In addition, Menas said homebuyers in search of a diverse streetscape will appreciate the anti-monotony standards at The Ponds of Bull Valley.



The standards dictate that the same home cannot be built within five homes to the right and left, as well as in front of a given home. A variety of exterior details, colors and materials also provide for personalization of the homes.



“Homebuyers can choose from three different exterior elevations for each floor plan for a total of 27 choices,” said Menas. “We also offer a range of colors in shutters, trim and siding, as well as for brick and roofing.”



One of the floor plans available at The Ponds of Bull Valley is the Spyglass. This 1,787-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a living room, family room, loft and full, unfinished basement. It is base-priced from $246,490.



“The Spyglass is a split-level home with four levels separated by half flights of stairs,” said Menas. “For parents who want to keep an eye on small children, open wood railings provide sightlines from the kitchen to the lower-level family room and the second-story loft. The design also gives buyers convenient access to the many different rooms that the home features.”



Residents enter the home through a tiled entry foyer that leads to the living room. Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, which includes a breakfast nook.



A half flight of stairs leads to the lower-level family room. This level also includes a laundry room, powder room and storage closet.



A loft, two bedrooms and a full hall bath are located a half flight up from the kitchen. The loft can be converted into a fourth bedroom.



Another half flight up from the second level is the master bedroom suite, with a full bath and walk-in closet. It is designed to be a secluded retreat perched above the home, said Menas.



Another floor plan is the Aberdeen, a 2,360-square-foot home with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a living room, dining room, family room, loft and full, unfinished basement. It is base-priced at $282,990.



The entry foyer leads to a separate living room, adjacent to a combination dining and family room with standard volume ceilings. The kitchen has a breakfast nook and 9-foot ceiling.



This home features a first-floor master bedroom, as well as a second floor with two bedrooms, a loft and full bath. A laundry room also is located on the first level for convenience.



“The Aberdeen layout is nice for buyers who don’t want to traverse a lot of stairs but may have teenagers living at home, children visiting from college or frequent guests who can utilize the upstairs bedrooms,” said Menas. “It’s also great for parents who want privacy from their young children’s sleeping quarters.”



Encompassing the right side of the home is the first-floor master suite, which includes its own foyer, a walk-in closet, two double-door closets and 9-foot ceilings. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and an optional double-bowl vanity.

