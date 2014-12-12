Slide HTML5 Introduces Its Revolutionary HTML5 Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --The latest addition to the HTML5 family – Slide HTML5 is another groundbreaking online publishing platform presented by the dynamic HTML5 team to the creative online publishing crowd. The software allows its users to create striking online magazines including interactive animation figures.



HTML5 platforms have always been in the forefront in producing interactive, user-friendly digital publishing software in the past years. Their latest member – Slide HTML5 is an advanced new edition of the previous platforms introduced with more user-friendly features and tools. The software specializes in creating high quality interactive magazines with attractive animation effects.



About HTML5

The HTML5 digital magazine software offers the publisher two modes to choose from when a PDF file is being imported, which are the single page mode and the double page mode. This advanced digital publishing software helps publishers to make their imaginations come alive through eye-catching animation created using the built-in animation tools. Rich multi-media objects like YouTube videos, images, photo slideshows, bookmarks, text and links can be used to improve the appeal of the e-zine.



The success of the platform is described through the eyes of a satisfied user as: "With Slide HTML5 we're reaching an audience that we couldn't reach with our paper catalogs and magazines."



Regardless the fact that is it an advanced software with a number of features, even a newbie could create a beautiful online magazine without the help of a developer. The main objective of Slide HTML5 is to make the online publishing process as simple and efficient as possible. The software sticks to offer a WYSIWYG (what You See Is What You Get) experience to the user. Thus, the publisher is well aware of the result during the designing process.



Apart from its interactivity, many more extremely useful features of the software play a crucial role in communicating the publisher's intentions to the viewers.



Alluring samples of online magazines created using the innovative Slide HTML5 digital magazine software can be viewed at: http://slidehtml5.com