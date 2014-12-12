Eclectic India in 33 Days: PAN India Tour with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, Delhi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --India is an eclectic mélange of diverse cultures, traditions, cuisines, languages and dialects with an equally varied topography, from the majestic Himalayas to the stunning beaches and the golden-hued spectacular sand dunes. India lures you with her ancient heritage, exotic mysticism and warm hospitality.



The exotic forts, royal palaces, age-old monuments, inspiring landscapes, sun-kissed sand dunes, mystic cities, and diverse wildlife beckon you on journey of a lifetime.



With such a wide array of choices and destinations to choose from, it can be quite a mammoth task to plan a trip. Compass India Holidays PL, a luxury travel Management Company, that specializes in crafting tailor-made itineraries according to the client's preferences, inclinations, personal style and budget has specially designed 33 Days of Pan India tour package that appeals to the discerning traveller and the global nomad.



The spokesperson from Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd elaborated further, "This extremely popular Pan India Holiday Tour is an absolute favorite with our clients. It is a fantastic amalgamation of the rustic, colorful and historical splendor of the North with the serene and beautiful South. The ethereal Taj Mahal weaves a tale of romance while the palatial palaces, exquisitely carved temples and massive forts relate stories of the bygone era". The itineraries have been designed with acute attention to detail, ensuring total comfort and a gentle relaxed pace to keep the trip captivating and invigorating. The peerless wonders included in the journeys on offer are eloquent reminders of the rich heritage that India is blessed with!



The starting point of this sojourn New Delhi is a perfect introduction to the composite culture of an ancient land and a window to the modern day India, a unique blend of the past and the present. A leisurely rickshaw ride through the winding medieval alleys of Old Delhi to explore the architectural marvels like the Jama Masjid, the Redstone wonder Red Fort, the multicolored facades, beautifully decorated shops, ethnically dressed men and women and savor the delicacies from the potpourri of eateries that line these historical alleys. Drive through the beautifully landscaped boulevards in New Delhi to see the highlights-India Gate, Presidents House, Qutub Minar and many more impressive edifices.



Varanasi, also known as Kashi and Benares is situated at the bank of river Ganges is considered as one of the most holy cities and pilgrimage destination of India. Few cities in India can claim the vivid mélange of colors, charisma, culture and spirituality as does this holiest of Hindu city mentioned as the center of Hindu Universe. Be sure to witness the most iconic rituals associated with Ghats of Varanasi, the highly synchronized and ritualistic evening Aarti at the Ghats by Holy Ganges.



The next destination on this Pan India Tour, Khajaraho is an historian's delight. The temples and structures at Khajuraho are architectural marvels and the erotic carvings on the exteriors of the temples are paean to love, life and a gamut of human emotions.



No tour of India is complete without a visit to the architectural marvel Taj Mahal-the ultimate requiem of love. A massive white marble structure so delicate that it appears to float in the air, the Taj is otherworldly in its beauty and is best viewed in moonlight or at dawn and dusk. An actual visit is a sublime experience as one beholds the impeccable harmony, symmetry and the flawless carvings and calligraphy.



A thrilling tiger tracking safari awaits at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, situated on the foothills of Aravali with ancient ruins that speak of the past splendor of the bygone era. Ranthambore is one of the best places to view the endangered tiger — its fluctuating numbers have now risen to 36.



Jaipur also known as the Pink City is redolent with a vivacious blend of the modern energy and traditional charm weaving a distinctive contrast. The city is dotted with landmarks of historical and cultural significance. In the periphery of city lies the most resplendent of fortresses of Jaipur – the Amber Fort – which is one of the most popular attractions of Jaipur.



Continue to savor the vibrant colors of life amidst stark desert of Rajasthan, at the Blue City -Jodhpur and the fairy-tale city of palatial palaces, lakes and gardens –Udaipur.



Heading southwards, after a stop at the bustling metropolis Mumbai, get introduced to the beautiful Southern region of India, arriving at the ancient port city of Cochin in Kerala. Capture the mesmerizing beauty of its harbor, the cantilevered Chinese fishing nets, a Jewish synagogue and the palace built by the Portuguese.



Unwind and enjoy the picture perfect coconut-fringed backwaters on a houseboat meandering through the canals while enjoying the authentic local cuisine cooked on-board & rejuvenating with traditional Ayurvedic therapies & yogic treatments. Watching the world drift by as the houseboat sails through these serene backwaters past rural villages, breathtaking landscapes, lush green plantations and mangroves is one of the highlights of this holiday.



Travel further to ancient city of Madurai and visit the famous Meenakshi temple, the finest example of Dravidian art and architecture filled with multicolored carvings of Indian deities. Drive to Tanjore, home to the distinctive Tanjore style of painting, visiting the Rock-fort temple at Trichy.



Continue onwards to Chennai stopping en-route at the UNESCO heritage site –Mahaballipuram, and Kanchipuram which is famous for its gorgeous hand-woven silk.



Chennai is South India's commercial and cultural capital and the fourth largest metropolis in India. With an enthralling past, it is a window to the culture and art forms of south India. The alluring temple of Kapileshwar and the grand St. Thomas Basilica provide an insight into age-old traditions and beliefs.



A train ride from Chennai to Mysore," the City of Palaces" is an authentic experience in itself and perhaps the best way to acquaint yourself with the people, traditions and varied cultural patterns that are so deeply embedded in the Indian society.



Visit the splendorous, opulent and sprawling Mysore palace of the Indo-Saracenic school with its gilded carvings and intricate artwork.



The last destination on this captivating Pan India tour is Bangalore, buzzing hi tech metropolis and the cradle of India's information technology boom. Visit the many attractions, impressive buildings and beautiful parks in the city like Lal Bagh, Bangalore Palace, Cubbon Park and Tipu Sultan's Palace before heading out for shopping or just chilling at the numerous pubs in the city.



Experience the true essence of this rich and diverse land, taking in some of its most exciting sights, hotels and adventures on this immersive journey that soothes your mind, calms the soul and excites the wild streak.



This tour is purely a suggested itinerary. It can be booked as is or alternatively used as a starting point for creating your own perfect tailor-made holiday to India.



