Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Fine Dining, Luxury Accommodations and Decadent Spa Retreats

Fontana, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2006 -- The Abbey Resort, a 334-room vacation destination located on beautiful Geneva Lake in scenic Fontana, Wis., is offering three romantic retreats just in time for a sweet Valentine’s Day rendezvous. Featuring luxurious accommodations in newly refurbished guestrooms, deluxe treatments at The Fontana Spa and decadent amenities, The Abbey Resort’s Valentine’s Day getaways include: The Enchanted Evening Package, The Shore Thing and just for girls, Martinis and Manicures. Love is in the air!



Valentine Day’s Enchanted Evening

The ultimate couples’ escape, the package begins with Champagne, flowers and an Enchanted Evening Board Game upon arrival. Experience total relaxation with passes to The Fontana Spa, then enjoy an elegant evening at one of The Abbey Resort’s full-service restaurants with a food and beverage credit of $125. On Sunday, check out an Abbey tradition with the fabulous Harborside Brunch, including fresh seafood, hand-carved meats, made-to-order crepes, omelets and salads, a champagne and fine cheese station, and more. Also, enjoy a 20-percent shopping discount at the Waterfront Shops. The Enchanted Evening package is available during the week at $319 for a one-night stay and $495 for a two-night stay; or the weekend at $329 for a one-night stay and $515 for a two-night stay*.



The Shore Thing

This package begins with an afternoon of pampering with complimentary passes to The Fontana Spa, one of the finest and largest European day spas in the Midwest. Enjoy dinner for two with a $90 food and beverage credit at one of The Abbey’s premier restaurants, including: Porto, the villa-inspired eatery featuring elegant Mediterranean cuisine; the Fontana Grill featuring steaks, chops, fresh fish and seafood; or the Waterfront restaurant and bar for casual lakeside dining overlooking the marina. The next day, enjoy a 20-percent shopping discount at the Waterfront Shops. The Shore Thing package is available during the week at $245 for a one-night stay and $415 for a two-night stay; or the weekend at $255 for a one-night stay and $435 for a two-night stay*.



Martinis and Manicures

This perfect girlfriend’s getaway begins with luxury accommodations in one of The Abbey’s newly renovated guestrooms. Enjoy complimentary admission to The Fontana Spa, slip into a plush Fontana Spa robe and sip on complimentary martini flights fireside while laughing with the girls, then enjoy a pampering spa service of choice (up to $50). After, take advantage of The Abbey’s free transportation to downtown Lake Geneva and enjoy a day of shopping and sightseeing or relax at one of The Abbey’s indoor pools or hot tubs. That evening, head to one of The Abbey’s premiere restaurants (package includes a $25 food and beverage credit per person). The next day, enjoy a 20-percent shopping discount at the Waterfront Shops, featuring unique fashions and accessories, gifts and collectables. The Martinis and Manicures package is available during the week at $239/single room and $349/double room for a one-night stay; and on the weekend at $249/single room and $359/double room for a one-night stay*.



The new Abbey Resort boasts high-class accommodations, with guestrooms featuring a sophisticated yet charming lake-cottage design with: vaulted ceilings; custom wood furnishings; granite tops; renovated bathrooms with marble stone flooring, matching shower surround in champagne tone and custom granite countertops; custom carpeting; pillow-topped mattresses with custom linens; a wall-mounted flat-screen L.C.D. TV; an outdoor patio or balcony; high-speed Internet connection; cordless phones; in-room movies and music; refrigerator; microwave; in-room safe; coffee/tea maker; CD clock radio; iron and ironing board.



The 35,000-square-foot Fontana Spa offers guests a variety of first-class experiences, including: seven specialized massage techniques; seaweed and herbal wraps; facials; full-service salon; an aromatherapy room; aerobic and adult-only lap pool; exercise and aerobics studios; whirlpools; and a relaxing sitting area with fireplace.



The only resort located on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort also features: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a health club; a family-orientated aquatic center; Fontana Beach; tennis courts; winding nature paths; and much more. Set amid the scenic woods, The Abbey Resort also embraces the water’s edge with a 407-slip marina, the only protected marina and yacht harbor on the lake.

