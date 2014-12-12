GoodScout, the First Health Insurance Help App Is Free This Week

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --The 2015 Open Enrollment period will run until Feb. 15, 2015; Go GoodScout LLC wants to change your views on insurance.



GoodScout Insurance App



GoodScout App was created to help people finding their way into the insurance marketplace, easily calculate insurance costs and get the best Health Care quotes! The 2015 Open Enrolment period will run until Feb. 15, 2015; GoodScout wants you to be ready right now!



Go GoodScout LLC is launching an app that will change your views on insurance.



The Goodscout application was created to help people understand the health care insurance marketplace, it includes:



-Ability to search for Health Care, Dental, Vision, and Medicare quotes from every health insurance company in the country.



-A full Glossary of insurance terms in English and Spanish



-A Health Insurance Calculator to help our customers determine their Deductibles, Out of Pocket Maximum Expenses and other insurance costs.



-A link to GoodScout blog with all our insurance tips



-And much more...



Their mission? Change the way people buy health insurance. When you purchase their app or an insurance plan using GoodScout, they donate a portion of the proceeds to help support non-profit Health care partners.



"Everyone has to have health insurance today. So why not buy yours from the only company that gives back with every purchase?" Said Tom Pegues, founder and Chief Scout. Tom is a long-time insurance professional with a strong belief in giving back. Committed to social causes, Tom hopes he can empower Goodscout users to do good for themselves and others.



"Finding the right health insurance can be a daunting and time-consuming task," said GoodScout founder and longtime insurance executive Tom Pegues. "With our In-App Glossary along with our Insurance Cost Calculator, people will have a better understanding of the marketplace. The Get A Quote option help you find affordable Health Care quote, low cost dental plan, vision insurance, and insurance options from the largest network of providers, all in one place, we are making it simple, faster and easier than ever for consumers to get quality health insurance at a price they can afford."



Here's how GoodScout works: prospective buyers, using their desktop or mobile device, begin the quote process by entering their name, email, age, date of birth, gender, type of insurance they are interested in, zip code, and if they are a smoker. The information is run against all of the major carriers nationwide to display every type of insurance available to them. The user is then able to contrast and compare the different types of insurance and pricing including deductibles, premium, co-payment and out-of-pocket costs to make the best informed decision.



About Go GoodScout LLC

Founded by health insurance industry expert Tom Pegues, GoodScout is an online insurance brokerage firm that brokers individual and group medical, dental and vision in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Instead of relying on agents to sell policies, GoodScout uses an online direct-to-consumer sales model. GoodScout also provides information about a broad array of insurance-related topics and plans, including a selection of price and benefit options, complemented by a full-service Customer Care Center of highly trained customer service representatives.



Contact:

Tom Pegues

Go Goodscout LLC

800-275-1908

Email: Tom@gogoodscout.com

Website: http://gogoodscout.com