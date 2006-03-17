Just 10 Luxury Homes Remain at Linden Estates

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- Luxury home buyers who are yearning for wide open spaces both inside and outside their new homes should note that it’s final opportunity time at Kirk Homes’ Linden Estates in Aurora.



Just 10 of the 71 upscale single-family homes remain in the successful Kirk Homes neighborhood that is part of the innovative Aurora Countryside Vision area.



Currently, prices range from $307, 695 to $360,995 for homes that include basements, three-car sideload garages and large homesites of 12,000 to 14,000 square feet.



“It is a great time to visit Linden Estates and purchase a new home for the family as a gift of enduring value,” said Janey Amidei, vice president of sales and marketing for Kirk Homes. “Linden Estates offers an environment that is typically associated with very high-end luxury homes and the picturesque neighborhood plan is becoming more difficult to find in any price range. That’s why Linden Estates is selling out in just a year’s time and why the remaining homes represent such an outstanding opportunity.



“All of our floor plans are still available since these last hones are yet to be built and will be ready for delivery from May to August of 2006. Some of the homesites are almost one-half acre in size and all are at least 12,900 square feet or one-third acre. Most are suitable for English basements, while others feature standard basements, so buyers have plenty of choices. Best of all; every homesite in Linden Estates is a prime site, so we can truly say we’ve saved some of the best for last.”



Part of the Kirk Homes’ corporate philosophy is to build communities in which residents can enjoy a close connection with nature, and the Aurora Countryside Vision area has been a perfect fit for the company’s most spacious, elegant homes. The impressive homes, which include stone detailing on the fronts, are set along winding and loop roads with landscaped center islands. Every home overlooks open space and 32 miles of hiking and bicycling paths in an integrated trail system that links with other area pathways.



“The feeling of privacy and the armchair views of natural beauty enhance the joy of living in the beautiful homes at Linden Estates,” Amidei said. “With such magnificent view lines, residents can fully appreciate the large decorator windows that are a signature feature of Kirk Homes. And, those homes that will have English basements include a deck as well as another level of windows in an expansive lower level that can be used for additional bedrooms, hobby areas or a large party room.”



Seven home designs range from 2,304 to 4,031 square feet with three to five bedrooms, up to 3 ½ baths, basements and three-car sideloading garages.



The upscale homes at Linden Estates complement the exceptional neighborhood environment. The homes include features that are typically found in custom homes; volume ceilings in key areas; colonist woodwork and raised six-panel doors, half-walls with wood caps, fine furniture-quality cabinetry and deluxe master baths with soaker tubs, separate showers, ceramic walls and Corian vanity tops. A choice of stone or masonry is included on facades and exteriors also feature distinctive wood grain siding, architectural roof shingles and fully landscaped homesites with sodded yards, trees, shrubs and other plantings.



Two expansive new floor plans are proving popular with buyers at Linden Estates. One of these is the Moraine, a 3,676-square-foot design that can be expanded to 4,031 square feet. The Moraine includes four bedrooms plus a first-floor den, 2 ½ baths, two-story foyer and family room, basement and two-car attached garage.



The Moraine is highlighted by a formal living room, available with optional box bay window, and an adjoining dining room, available with bay window; kitchen with island, walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry; breakfast nook with sliding glass doors; two-story family room; dual access staircase; first-floor den, powder room and large laundry room with access to the garage.



An opulent master bedroom boasts an extra-large walk-in closet and private bath, and the room may have an optional tray ceiling. The other bedrooms include walk-in closets and are served by a Jack and Jill bath.



Buyers may add a Jack and Jill bath for a loft or a fifth bedroom.



“Although the new Moraine is not a model home , we are pleased to announce that a home is now under construction featuring this popular floor plan, and prospective buyers can tour the home by appointment,” Amidei said.



Residents of Linden Estates will be served by the excellent Kaneland School District as well as the other services of a well-established community including convenient commuter train service from the nearby Aurora Metra Station. Extensive shopping is available and commuters will find that Orchard Road access to Int. Hwy. 88 enables them to easily travel to job centers.



Sales for Linden Estates are taking place at the Information Center for The Lindens at 861 S. Orchard Road. Take I-88 west to Orchard Road. When driving south on Orchard Road, turn right on Suncrest Drive (large entrance sign), left on Honeysuckle Lane to Teak Lane. Turn left to the Information Center on Audubon Court. For those driving north on Orchard Road, turn left onto Jericho Road to Summerhill Drive, right to Audubon Lane, and right to the Information Center.



The Information Center is open Monday 12 noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Call (630) 264-6450 or visit http://www.kirkhomes.com.

