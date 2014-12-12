Mendelson Med Spa in Phoenix Offers Alternative Acne Treatment

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --The great part of going to a med spa is that a variety of conditions can be treated all in the same place. There are also new and evolving treatments that many people don't know about. At Mendelson Med Spa, we have a few different ways to treat acne, all here in one office!



The low level laser that's used in Regenlite treatments have wonderful results for our patients suffering from acne. From 15 year olds to 40 year olds, Regenlite can help put the days of acne in our patients' past.



The laser will actually kill the bacteria beneath the skin that causes acne. It will also address acne scarring and other side effects of acne. Patients will notice an overall, healthier look to their skin.



For more information on Regenlite acne treatment, please call our office at 602-456-6259.



About Mendelson Med Spa

Mendelson Med Spa offers treatments for a wide range of skin and body issues. The practice is run by Dr. Deborah Mendelson and Dr. Alyssa Ogram, who bring experience, expertise and compassion to the treatment of their patients.



Mendelson MedSpa

9327 N. 3rd Street #202

Phoenix, AZ 85020

602-456-6259

mendelsonmedspa.com