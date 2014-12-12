Mendelson Dermatology of Phoenix Reminds Residents to Wear SPF During the Winter

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --The beauty of Phoenix is having sun year-round, but that can wreak havoc on our skin. That's why it's so important to use SPF and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Don't think that sun block isn't as important during the winter! For the best skin care, it should be worn year round and even when it's overcast.



We recommend that all of our patients and other Phoenix residents use at least SPF 30 to ward off sun damage and harmful UV rays. Wear it beneath makeup or purchase makeup with SPF already included.



Contrary to popular belief, the sun is actually closer to the Earth during the winter months, making UV rays stronger and more likely to cause sun damage. The UV rays are strong enough to penetrate through clothing as well. SPF is the only way to make sure skin is protected this winter. Don't rely on cloudy days either! The suns rays are strong enough to affect skin and while a sunburn might not be noticeable, damage is still happening.



