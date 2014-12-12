Metro Movers of Phoenix Offers Tips on How to Keep Hardware Safe During a Move

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --During a move, while taking down curtain rods, disassembling furniture and removing pictures from the walls, there will be a lot of hardware that needs to be kept safe during the move. There's nothing worse than putting furniture back together only to realize hardware is missing.



Here are some easy ways to keep track of hardware during a move!



Keep all hardware in ziploc bags, clearly labeled. Tape them to the side of a box that will be going to the same room or keep all the bags in one place and distribute them as they get to the new home.



Tape the hardware to the piece of furniture it belongs to. (We wouldn't recommend duct tape as it leaves residue)



While packing drapes, put the bag of screws and curtain rod holders in between the folds of the drapes. Just be careful to remember them while unpacking!



Use a jewelry holder or pill organizer to house any smaller pieces such as washers, nuts and nails.



