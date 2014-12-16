eUKhost Introduces Optimized Hosting for WordPress

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --A leading provider of web hosting in the UK, eUKhost, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new premium Wordpress web hosting platform.



Wordpress is well known for its security and reliability, and is responsible for running millions of websites the world over. eUKhost's new Wordpress platform takes this hugely popular application and combines it with the company's industry leading hosting platform to guarantee a premium all inclusive service. The new eUKhost Wordpress hosting plans have been designed for ease-of-use, offering all the features necessary to let content professionals and novices have a fully functioning blog or website in just a few minutes. As a part of Managed Hosting service, eUKhost handle all security updates on customers' behalf to let them concentrate and spend time doing what's important to them.



Robert King, CEO and MD of eUKhost, says that "Wordpress has been the leading blogging platform for a number of years now and we are proud to be offering it in a form that will empower content professionals, especially if they are non-technical users." In addition to a ready-configured platform, the new Wordpress plans are also backed by eUKhost's 24x7 support guarantee so that customers have the assurance that full support is only a call or click away.



With its new Wordpress platform, eUKhost has worked to design a whole solution that will account for every feature content professionals are going to require. Mr. King adds, "With the inclusion of MTvScan to scan customer websites for malware, industry leading customer service, a free domain name, and a 99.95% uptime guarantee, we have covered all bases so that we can guarantee our customers a superior experience that will support them not only now, but into the future."



About Wordpress Web Hosting Platform

Three new hosting plans have been made available on eUKhost's new Wordpress platform; offering 5GB disk space, hosting for up to 5 blogs, 25 email accounts, the Starter plan is available for £3.99/month; the Standard plan offers 20GB disk space, hosting for up to 20 blogs, and 200 email accounts, with a price of £9.99 a month; completing the line-up is the Professional plan that provides 50GB, hosting for an unlimited number of blogs, and an unlimited number of email accounts. All three plans come with Google XML Sitemaps, Shareaholic, Sweet Captcha, WordPress SEO, WP-Optimize and WP Super Cache utility plugins as a part of standard package along with unlimited amount of bandwidth so that customers aren't inhibited with the type or amount of content they host, or the number of visitors that they can receive.