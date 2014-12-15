Smart Choice Financial Announces Opening of New Richmond VA Office

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Smart Choice Financial, your source for online direct lending and private label store card services has announced the opening of its' new Richmond location. We're dedicated to finding the best product solution for the individuals & businesses in Virginia, with a focus on any credit profile, instant decisions, building partnerships, great customer service and uniqueness. You'll find out pretty quickly that we're not your average lending institution.



Smart Choice Financial is a small finance company that specializes in Personal Loans and Private Label Store cards. The company Founder & CEO Kevin Gary has a passion for helping small businesses and the everyday consumer. In 2012 he decided to combine both his passions into one by creating what has never been done in the Richmond community, a finance company that serves both the consumer and small business. Consumers benefit from low interest Personal Loans giving them an alternative loan option other than high interest predatory Payday loans. Consumers also benefit from store credit accounts from various businesses. Businesses benefit from having the ability to offer Customer Financing with store credit accounts. Customers don't have to be turned away due to the lack of money or a layaway program. People have found themselves struggling during this troubling economy.



In fact, many individuals with troubled credit have turned to high interest payday loans and high interest credit cards to pay bills. This left these people living from pay check to paycheck, only to pay off the payday and credit cards or defaulting on them all together. We are here to help put an end to this predatory gain.



About Smart Choice Financial

Founded in 2012 by Kevin Gary, Smart Choice Financial has come a long way from its humble beginnings in an apartment, in Richmond, VA. When Kevin first started out, his passion for helping others get access to low interest loans was his top priority. His mother gave him the idea to start lending. We now serve customers all over the USA, and are thrilled to be a part of the financial industry.