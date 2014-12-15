Discover True Wellness with Tailor-Made Yoga Tours in India with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, Delhi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --India is a land of exoticism and mystery, a mystery that reveals itself slowly to the curious seeker. A land of great contrasts, of opulence, extravagance and untold riches and utmost poverty, of highest attainable mental peace and simple basic coarse living. A land full of surprises, disparities and paradoxes and yet the beauty, inherent resilience and warmth of its people will leave an unforgettable impression.



For years spiritual seekers, mystics and global nomads have been coming to India on a spiritual quest to seek answers or find the truth .The umpteen ashrams have been their retreats to learn the wisdom of ancient practices like yoga, meditation and the science of Ayurveda.



The word "yoga" originates from the Sanskrit root yuj which means Union. On the spiritual plane, it means union of the Individual Self with the Universal Self. Yoga is the union of the body, mind, emotions and intellect. The simple process of connecting with your breath when practiced at a deep level, can clear the mind of thoughts that contaminate mindfulness and positive thinking, along with the multitude of health benefits— all of which are directly connected to happiness.



Today's erratic life style, stressful work environments, financial worries, relationship struggles, and poor diet can lead to physical ailments and imbalances. The practice of yoga allows students to be still in a world consumed with chaos. There are many Yoga tour operators and numerous Yoga tour packages available but it is important to check credentials and choose carefully as Yoga is immensely beneficial if learnt under qualified guidance but can do more harm than good if improperly taught.



Indulge in the ultimate restorative break with a tailor made customized Yoga Tour of India with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, a leading luxury tour operator in the Indian Sub-continent. Each one of the specially designed itineraries is focused on the client's personal needs and requirements. For clients who would like to come to India to learn yoga, gain wisdom or rejuvenate and relax, or simply soak in the serene beauty, this Yoga tour package is the perfect introduction to the endless options India has to offer.



Mr. Durjay Sengupta the CEO of the company elaborated further "Our experienced team of specialists is dedicated to sharing with you the rich cultural heritage and spiritual treasures via these customized expeditions. We offer meticulously planned, comprehensive and transformative experiences that will leave you with a deep sense of rejuvenation, calm and inspiration."



The sprawling, vibrant megalopolis -New Delhi, is the beginning point of this invigorating sojourn. The spiritual quest leads to Vrindavan, the holy land of Lord Krishna. The narrow lanes and shores of the river Yamuna are teeming with devotees of Krishna lingering in ecstasy, singing hymns in praise of their Lord and such is the fervor of the place that Krishna becomes a part of your consciousness.



A detour to Agra to visit the white wonder marvel, the ethereal -Taj Mahal, is a feast for your senses. This wonder of the world needs no introduction and no words can do justice to this glorious embodiment of love. Visit the famous Agra Fort, built in the 16th century, this fortress of red sandstone, known as the Red Fort of Agra, encompasses the imperial city of the Mughal rulers.



Located on the banks of the Ganges this ancient holy city of Varanasi or Kashi is the beating heart and the spiritual nerve centre of the Hindu universe. For time immemorial people have been flocking here in search of spiritual enlightenment, nirvana or moksha.



The bathing Ghats along the river are the most distinctive feature of the city – a place which has seen the comings and goings of many. Witnessing the rituals of life and death at the Ghats in such an unassuming manner makes one reflect on their own mortality and question the meaning of life.



Attend the synchronized and ritualistic evening Aarti at the banks as the scent of sandalwood and incense permeates the air, the sounds of the chanting of the mantras and clashing cymbals rise to a crescendo.



The expert guides on this trip help the clients plan their tour according to their interest, from spending a day at a reputed Yoga centre to attend a yoga workshop or visit the major temples in the city or listen to a discourse from a spiritual master.



A short drive from this ancient city is Bodhgaya, a sacred site for the Buddhists as well as the Hindus. Under the famed Bodhi Tree, Prince Siddhartha attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha, the `Enlightened One'. Have a soul inspiring meditation under the Bodhi tree to conjoin with the spirit and essence of the place.



A delightful train journey to Kolkata is an authentic way of experiencing real India and mingling with the locals to learn about the traditions and diverse cultures of this vast country.



About Kolkata

Kolkata or the "City of Joy" as it is fondly referred to, long been known for its literary, artistic and revolutionary heritage. Visit the many temples, mosques and cathedrals in the city and gain important insight into the melting pot of religion that defines the city of Kolkata.



Take in the glory of the setting sun on the river Hooghly, a tributary of the Ganges, while sailing upriver to Belur Math, the international headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission and Dakshineswar, a unique Kali temple.



Continue your spiritual sojourn to Haridwar or the "Gateway to God ". Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas , with the Holy Ganges running through it, this city is the starting point of the major pilgrimages important to a Hindu. Expand your knowledge of the mystical sages, their tradition and esoteric practices and healing power. In recent times numerous Ashrams and Spiritual schools have revived the ancient glory of spiritual Haridwar. The twin city of Rishikesh has been a magnet for spiritual seekers. Today it styles itself as the 'Yoga Capital of the World', with masses of ashrams and all kinds of yoga and meditation classes.



Rishikesh – The Annual International Yoga Festival is organized by Parmarth Niketan Ashram In the month of March, visitors and yoga lovers from all corners of the world take part in this festival. This festival explores the eight limbs of Yoga and how they apply to our lives. The Annual Yoga Festival is attended by numerous visitors and Yoga enthusiasts from all around the world.



Spend a day at an ashram to learn the yoga techniques in a natural and quiet setting. They are perfect for beginners or those already experienced. Experience Ayurvedic healing with ancient and traditional Panchkarma spa treatments for absolute mind-body rejuvenation and detoxification. This yoga tour aims to deliver results that are tangible and measureable to guide and handhold you through your wellness journey.



As the yoga and meditation tour culminates in Delhi one can't help but fall in love with the simplicity and divine grace of this incredible country.