Herrington Estates attracts loyal repeat buyers

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- Homeowners from some Kirk Homes neighborhoods in Bolingbrook have been among the first to discover opened Herrington Estates, and the word is spreading about the values for these luxury homes.



With preview sales underway, the community on the west side of the town is attracting buyers who have put down roots in the Bolingbrook community and are now ready for a larger, more luxurious home. Preview pricing ranges from $452,995 to $505,995 for homes with numerous deluxe features included in the price.



“At Kirk Homes, we consider our loyal repeat buyers to be giving us the greatest possible compliment,” said Janey Amidei, vice president of sales and marketing for Kirk Homes. “Now that Herrington Estates has been open for a few weeks, we are renewing acquaintance with many Kirk homeowners from some of our older Bolingbrook neighborhoods who are ready to use their equity for a new state-of-the-art Kirk home. In addition, the word is getting out to a wider range of buyers who are interested in living in a well-established community with a convenient location and an impressive array of services. And, even though Herrington Estates has just opened and attractive preview pricing is in effect, buyers can view model homes at Bloomfield West, our nearby community where preview sales are taking place.”



Herrington Estates is the sixth new home neighborhood the Streamwood-based builder is developing. Herrington Estates will include 204 of the most luxurious homes that Kirk has ever offered, with the most popular deluxe included features that today’s move-up buyers desire and at affordable prices.



“Our early visitors have been impressed with the vision and planning that has gone into creating a luxury home package that is also an outstanding value,” Amidei said. “Smart shoppers who are looking for creative, exciting floor plans along with the most opulent features for their purchasing dollars should make Herrington Estates a “must see” stop on their shopping tour.”



Among the desirable features that are included in the base price of the homes are full basements with nine-foot-high walls; nine-foot first-floor ceilings; wood flooring in foyers, powder rooms and kitchens; upgraded carpeting and padding; oak railings; fireplaces with striking surrounds accented with recessed lights; colonist trim; deluxe electrical fixtures with recessed can lighting; laundry rooms with washers and dryers and utility tubs; air conditioning plus humidifiers; 75-gallon water heaters; three-car drywalled garages; and brick on all four sides of the first floor of the homes.



Kitchens are complete with entertaining-sized islands, 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, Corian countertops, upgraded faucets, appliances including side-by-side refrigerators with water lines, deluxe cabinet hardware and roll-out shelving plus under-cabinet light rails and beverage centers. Deluxe master spa baths boast ceramic floors and surrounds, soaker tubs, shower with multi-head sprayers and upgraded faucets. Powder rooms include pedestal sinks.



Meticulous attention to detail can be seen in the exteriors that include window grids, fireplace chases, shutters on all windows, architectural roofing, aluminum soffits and fascia, decorative address blocks and coachlights.



Buyers may choose from six spacious floor plans, ranging in size from 2,659 to 4,031 square feet with four or five bedrooms, 2 ½ to four baths, lofts and first-floor dens plus expansive informal living areas.



“Our buyers who are interested in moving up to a grander home than they currently own cite busy family lives as the reason for wanting the multiple activity areas that are possible in larger homes,” Amidei said. “People today enjoy their homes, and they want their children to bring friends home too. In the homes at Herrington Estates, Dad can watch the football game while the kids are playing computer games with their friends or practicing their musical instruments. With large family rooms, lofts, dens, master sitting rooms and big basements, there are plenty of options for every member of the family “to do the right thing.”



The Forestview, a 2,893-square-foot home that can be expanded to 3,232 square feet is a popular plan with buyers who want to tailor a home to their family’s needs. The Forestview is priced from $466,995.



The main floor of the home includes a two-story foyer; living room and dining room separated by arches; informal living area highlighted by a two-story family room; den with double-door entry; and laundry room with access to the garage.



Upstairs, a luxurious master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets and spacious private bath, while three other bedrooms and a loft are served by a hall bath.



“Buyers can choose to add a super family room with 400 additional square feet of living space, a guest suite with full bath and a master bedroom sitting room,” Amidei said. “Whatever in its original or expanded version, the Forestview is a truly luxurious, comfortable home.”



With its location in the West Road corridor, Herrington Estates is convenient to Interstate 55 as well as commuter train service in nearby Naperville.



Bolingbrook is an established community with plentiful shopping and services as well as extensive recreation. Bolingbrook Park District consists of 26 parks and more than 1,200 programs to suit every interest. A state-of-the-art Recreation Center and Aquatic Complex offers 68,000 square feet of space with an early childhood center, fitness center, two gymnasiums, four volleyball courts, dance and aerobic studios, indoor playgrounds, indoor pools and an outdoor water park. A variety of golf courses are nearby as well as an ice arena and several forest preserves.



Preview sales are taking place at the Bloomfield West Information Center and model homes are at the northwest corner of 111th and Weber Road, north to the community. The Information Center is open Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (630) 771-1072 or visit kirkhomes.com.

