Free Tablet Publishing Software Was Announced by Slide HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --With Slide HTML5's recent launch, free tablet publishing software is designed to provide a more engaging reading experience for owners of iPads and other tablets. This is in light of the fact that more people are viewing content on their mobile devices, with iPads being among the most popularly used tablets.



Online content providers who market their products using catalogs, brochures, magazines and other electronic documents are now able to reach their customer base and potential customers with realistic, slide animated publications which can be viewed by simply flicking a finger across the screen of their mobile devices to turn each page. This is thought to result in a very realistic and engaging experience, mimicking the actions of flipping through an actual hard copy publication. Moreover, publications can be embedded with YouTube videos, audio, images and other engaging content which may generate interest in the products being offered.



Having assisted more than 30,000 clients worldwide with reaching their customers on mobile platforms, Slide HTML5 free tablet publishing software has been designed to be even more engaging, especially for iPad users. The device is built on Apple's IOS operating system which works well with the latest HTML5 web technology. Slide HTML5 is not only suitable for iPads, however, it allows users of other mobile devices, including Android and Windows products, to view rich, interactive and engaging digital content. Additionally, all content can be viewed on desktop and laptop computers.



Since its release, Slide HTML5 has been touted by many of its users as having helped them to reach more people and do more with their content, which were otherwise bland PDFs or PowerPoint presentations that did not get them much mileage. "Creating digital catalogs with Slide HTML5 has helped us reach more people, sell our products online, and save a ton of time," said E-Commerce Manager, Lisanne Redczus, a verified user of Slide HTML5.



Slide HTML5 is currently available for free download in separate versions for owners of Mac computers and those with Windows. With mobile devices, becoming the primary screen for many, it is considered among the best software available to reach mobile audiences.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 is a leading provider of the technology behind HTML5 digital publishing software. Their staff complement includes a range of experts who help to provide all customers with high quality software and services to improve their online reach.



