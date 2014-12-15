Innovative Self Tanner Developer Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Swiss research lab (Swissecolab Gmbh) and the team have launched an IndieGoGo campaign to support the production and launch on the US market of its range of self tans for various skin types.



Depending on one's geographic preferences he/she can choose among four shades of self tans which vary in colour and intensity and completely copy natural tan from these fancy resorts:



"?ote D´Azur"- is the light tan from Southern coast of France close to natural skin colour. Vitamin "E" and extract of olives plants cultivated in the region provide extra nutrition and hydration.



"Caribbean" – gorgeous bronze tan of medium intensity from Mexico, Dominican Republc, Bahamas. Vitamin "E" and extract from the favourite local fruit of mango help the skin become more smooth and supple and make the tan look even more natural.



"Bali" – is chocolate – the most intensive tan also contains vitamin "E" and extract from lotus flower, which petals represent the sacred traditon of the people of Bali.



"Courchevel" gives a bronze tan of a fancy French mountain ski resort and it is a perfect solution when one is pressed for time. It gives immediate bronze and brilliant effect and continues to develop gradually. It contains golden particles to make one's skin shine and shimmer.



Trendy Sun is especially useful for those who are pressed for time, having important meeting or date tonight, or getting married and want a natural tan to accentuate white wedding dress, or just feeling tired and looking pale and worn out after long winter, or not visiting solarium for the danger of UV radiance and skin photo ageing or doctors ban long sunshine baths, or just want to prolong tan after vacations and many more.



Trendy Sun belongs to the latest generation of the selftans for home use. Its formula compositon was developed in the Swiss research lab using the latest technology. Its formula is based on DHA, a safe and efficient extract from sugarcane. When applied on skin it stimulates production of own melanoids and provides a beautiful smooth and silky tan totally indistinguishable from natural suntan. Vitamin "E" and additional ingredients typical for the regions of these resorts provide additional moisturizing and nourishment to a human skin. This composition allows the use of Trendy Sun on face and body as often as required!



Thanks to its airless pump, the spray distributes evenly on face and body and it easily sprays on even the hard-to-reach areas of the body. It dries in less than 2 minutes leaving no oily stains on skin nor linen. Tell-tale aroma is eliminated by 90% and a neutral perfumed fragrance is used to suit most people's tastes. The tan develops in 3 hours and reaches its peak after 12 hours, the tan lasts 3 to 7 days. It washes away like any regular suntan. Trendy Sun RRP price in the USA is at around $16, making it an affordable purchase at the premium Swiss quality.



"I created this product initially for my wife, it was a pity looking at her pale skin throughout long and boring winters."-Alex Vinogradov, Trendy Sun CEO.



More info can be found on the project's campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/announcing-the-new-world-of-self-tanning/x/6206068



About "TRENDY SUN"

Trendy Sun is the series of efficient and innovative products for self tanning and skincare. "Swissecolab" is Zurch based young and dynamic company which Its branch in LA, CA will take care of distribution business in the USA.