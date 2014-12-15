Angelo Apparel Launches New Boys Collection

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Angelo Apparel, a start-up boys brand, announced the debut of its premium boys collection. The collection is designed by Lily and Jorge Santiago; parents who were frustrated with the lack of choices for quality clothing for young boys.



Focusing on ages 3T to 14 years old, Angelo Apparel is providing a one-stop shopping experience for young boys. What makes Angelo Apparel so special is that it offers clothing that is produced according to fair-trade principles. The line is currently manufactured in an ethical factory in Peru, and they are launching their campaign on Kickstarter to bring their production to the USA. For a limited time, the team is offering their collection at a discounted price in exchange for pledges.



The initial collection consists of classic and timeless styles for little guys ranging from well-made jeans, chinos, a navy blazer, waistcoats, cardigan, and shirts. The brand has also released its first alcohol-free signature cologne, Angelo For Boys. The cologne will have hints of mandarin and grapefruit.



For more information, visit the kickstarter campaign page.



About Angelo Apparel

Angelo Apparel was created to fill the gap for premium, quality boys clothing.