New FlipBook Creator Pro to Digitize Christmas Greetings for Loved Ones

Christmas is round the corner and the whole world is preparing for the great event. Sending greeting cards to friends and family members is a common custom practiced during the season. To spice up this custom, the innovative Flippagemaker.com team invites the public to extend seasonal greetings during this Christmas in a whole new manner – through an interactive digitalized page flipbook. The high-end, FlipBook Creator Professional Platform offers its users a bounty of user-friendly features and tools to customize the animations, fonts and to add multimedia object with extreme ease.



A digitalized Christmas flipbook would make the perfect gift for loved ones during the season. The software permits its users to embed beautiful Christmas songs as the background music of the digital Christmas greetings. It also allows the creator to include high quality video files that are in .flv, .f4v, .mp4 or .swf formats. This feature enables the user to capture yearlong sweet memories in the form of a video in the digital Christmas 'card'. In addition to this, beautiful verses and Christmas wishes could be incorporated to the flipbook. To make the effect more fascinating, the text could also be animated.



Upon the completion, the digital publishing platform offers multiple methods to distribute the creation. The digital edition of the Christmas message could be sent conveniently via email, social media networks such as Facebook and twitter or by publishing in a personal blog. The team emphasizes on this novel method as an environmentally friendly and sincere method of greeting.



For those who are new to FlipBook Creator Professional software and for those who need some examples to extract ideas to create Christmas flipbooks, Flippagemaker.com has published a series of attractive new examples about Christmas at: http://www.flippagemaker.com/example.html



To learn more information about the digital interactive edition of Christmas message and the state-of-the-art FlipBook Digital Publishing Platform, contact Customer Service at pr@flippagemaker.com