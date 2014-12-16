New Kid on the Block - Kit out My Office Are Bringing Something New to the Online Office Furniture Industry

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --When it comes to office furniture, Kit Out My Office are looking at things differently when it comes to their product offering, by giving the customers something fresh, new and exciting to buy that makes the typical drab 'vanilla' colours of beech, maple and walnut well and truly assigned to the history books.



Kit Out My Office's Head of Ecommerce, John S Cothill mentioned, "When was the last time you heard anyone say, "oh wow, that's a nice looking {insert wood grain colour here} office desk"? Never is the answer! That's why we have two brand new product offerings; the HD Colour Office Furniture Range that's suitable for the typical office environment and the UCLIC Home Office Furniture Range that brings a bit of 'zing' to the home office, which I'm sure even Steve Jobs, a connoisseur of simplistic design would agree on".



John goes on to say, "It's not just the fact that we have 15 different colours for people to choose from, but our UCLIC desk range is both superior in build quality and design than any other self-assembly furniture on the market today".



"We also understand how much people detest flat pack assembly furniture with 101 different nuts, bolts and other parts to put together and not to mention an instruction manual that looks like it's a 300 year old witches spell book! For the complete flat pack novice, even our most complex UCLIC desk can be assembled in as little as 10 minutes from opening the packaging due to the use of patented technology that allows for simply 'click' together mechanisms. However, in the unlikely event the consumer does get stuck in how to assemble, we have super-easy to read instruction manuals and step-by-step assembly videos on our YouTube channel".



About Kit Out My Office

With all these unique product offerings, Kit Out My Office service is also underpinned by providing an excellent 'standard' of service for all orders, which includes; free next day delivery, 10 year guarantee, a price promise and a 24 hour careline - always there in case you need additional help, or questions.