Parasite Cleansing and Intestinal Cleansing Online Shop Reports Ten Fold Increase in Sales

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 --NutriDirect, the new natural health website and online shop which specializes in parasite cleansing and natural health remedies, reports a ten fold increase in sales since November 2005.



“Apart from the excellent and rapid service we provide our customers, the increased demand for our products is probably down to the many health-related programmes now being shown on TV, such as Dr Gillian McKeith’s “You Are What You Eat”. Some programmes actually show intestinal cleansing taking place and the health benefits obtained from it. This would explain the particularly sharp increase we have noticed in the sales of our best-seller ‘Dr Schulze Intestinal Cleanse’,” says NurtiDirect’s founder, Gino Pacitti.



Regular bowel movements are the basis for good health. Anyone having less than one bowel movement per day is already walking their way toward disease. Man's body has not changed very much in the past several thousand years. However, his diet has changed dramatically and now includes refined sugar, white flour, hormone/antibiotics-filled meats and food additives. Colon cleansing is a good way of removing such toxins from the body, particularly where constipation is a problem. Constipation gives time for these toxic wastes to putrefy, ferment and be reabsorbed – possibly leading to a list of health problems which could even include an increased risk of colon cancer.



Gino adds, “We’re very happy to be doing our bit to improve the health of the nation.”



NutriDirect is a drug free, organic natural health website that provides impartial information about health and vitality plus natural health products. The site includes an online shop which offers free shipping within the UK. www.NutriDirect.co.uk supplies Natural and organic colon, intestinal and parasite cleansing products as well as Himalayan Salt rocks and salt lamps, relaxing bath salts and herbal remedies.



