Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --All Star Sports, an embroidery and screen printing company selling personalized jerseys and other sporting merchandise, is a longtime supporter of teams and sporting events in Woodbridge and the surrounding area. The store itself contains many pieces of memorabilia and products promoting and displaying the owners' support for various leagues and clubs.



"Brian and Ron love giving back to the community, and they've done a lot of good for local sports organizations," says an All Star Sports representative. Brian and Ron Dull are the owners and operators of All Star Sports, and have been since 1995 when they took over from founder Dolan Dull. The business' family roots and Christian values are a major part of its identity in Woodbridge.



Of the many sporting efforts the Dulls support, one of their annual partners is Prince William Courage. Every year, All Star Sports helps run the Prince William Courage Tournaments, which encapsulate a number of sports. Prince William Soccer is one tournament organizer that partners with charitable causes for its tournaments so the players and teams can make a difference in the community. This holiday season, All Star Sports is promoting two upcoming Prince William Courage soccer tournaments:



- 2015 President's Day College Showcase. After the holidays end, this tournament will take place for the third year. Regional and state championship teams have been drawn to the tournament the past two years, and the President's Day College Showcase is quickly becoming popular for teams and college recruiters. For U15–U17 age groups, the tournaments will take place at two sites – one for each gender. There will be two divisions per age group and a maximum of 16 teams per age group for each gender. Each team will play a total of 3 games, with one game per day.



- 2015 Icebreaker Tournament. Each March for the past 19 years, the Icebreaker Tournament has allowed teams from all over to compete against one another for the honor of being named Icebreaker Champion. The tournament has drawn an average of 450 teams and invites players in age groups U9–U19. U9–U12 boys' teams will play on March 21–22, and U9–19 girls' teams will play on March 28–29, along with the U13–U19 boys. There are a number of competitive divisions in each age group, allowing for every team to be matched with a challenging opponent.



"All Star Sports is proud to be a supporter of Prince William Courage Tournaments, and we always look forward to their events," says the representative.



For more information about Prince William Courage, please visit: PWSI.org. For more information, please visit: AllStarSportsInfo.com.



