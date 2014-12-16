Good News for Patients with Gum Disease in New York

Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Periodontist Dr. Prabha Krishnan has treated patients with gum disease in the Queens NY area for over 20 years. A common theme she sees before and often after traditional gum surgery treatment is gum recession. Gum recession plays a key role in periodontal (gum) disease because the infection actually lies in the tissues that hold the teeth in place. Thanks to advanced technology, gum recession is becoming far less prevalent.



Gum recession has both functional and cosmetic effects. When the margin of the gum tissue surrounding the tooth wears away, it exposes more of the tooth and tooth's root. As roots become exposed, the teeth become increasingly and often painfully sensitive to hot and cold temperatures causing patients to avoid normal foods and beverages. In addition, receding gums cause teeth to appear longer as well as more discolored because the roots are darker than the tooth enamel and stain easily due to their rougher surfaces.



Dr. Krishnan offers a laser treatment alternative that is more selective and much less invasive. With the aid of a laser, no cutting or stitches are involved. The LANAP® laser gum treatment stimulates the root surface, promoting bone and tissue regeneration and attachment even after the procedure is complete. The patient experiences far less discomfort, minimal gum recession, a shorter healing time and improved long-term results.



Those searching for a periodontist in Queens, NY that offers this FDA-cleared laser gum surgery alternative are invited to schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Krishnan by calling her at 718-878-4878 or by visiting her website, http://www.yourgumspecialist.com



About Dr. Krishnan

Dr. Prabha Krishnan completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with a post-graduate specialization in Periodontics. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, an Alumnus of ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Her office may be reached at 718-878-4878 or online at http://www.yourgumspecialist.com/