Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Richard J. Brown Opens Up About Breast Augmentation Scars

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --It can be difficult to decide which type of breast augmentation surgery to have. One thing to consider is the type of scar that will be left following surgery. Some procedures can be completed with only minor incisions in places that are easy to hide, such as in the armpit. Incisions around the areola typically heal in a way that prevents noticeable scarring.



For more intense surgeries such as breast reduction or lifts, incisions are made from the areola down the bottom of the breast, which will definitely leave a visible scar, but with time, fade very nicely.



In many cases, there will be more than one incision made, meaning there will be more than just one scar. Surgeons like Dr. Richard J. Brown, who have extensive experience in breast augmentation surgeries, are sensitive to scarring and will go to great lengths to perform a surgery in a way that leaves minimal scarring.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



