Gilbert's Always Professional in Moving Collects Cans and Raises Soldiers Spirits During December

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --Always Professional in Moving, a local moving company in Gilbert, has continued their charitable efforts by collecting canned food donations this month. Not only did they exceed their collection from last year, but they surpassed their own expectations with a grand total of 6,500 cans. The cans joined donations from across the valley as part of KNIX Ben & Matt's Million Can Crusade. All donations go to St. Vincent de Paul's Food Reclamation Center to help families in need this holiday season.



Moving customers and East Valley residents brought their donations and were entered into a holiday raffle. The winner took home a television, as a token of Always Professional in Moving's appreciation for their generosity.



APM's holiday endeavors doesn't end there. During the month of December, they will be participating in 'Cards for Soldiers.' People from across the valley are invited to stop by Always Professional in Moving, where they can sign a card for a soldier overseas. Postage will be paid in the hopes that a card can brighten their holidays as they fight for our country and sacrifice time with their families.



To participate in 'Cards for Soldiers', stop by Always Professional in Moving in Gilbert or call 480-633-5555 for more information.



About Always Professional in Moving, Inc.

Always Professional in Moving, Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated moving company with over 20 years of experience, and has been serving residents and businesses with an unsurpassed level of integrity and professionalism.



Always Professional in Moving

1730 W Sunrise Blvd #103

Gilbert, AZ 85233

(480) 633-5555

http://www.alwaysprofessionalmoving.com