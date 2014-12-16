Florida Auto Care Specialist Provides Simple Tips to Keep Cars Running Well

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --The Venice, Florida automotive care professionals at 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair have laid out some simple guidelines for keeping cars and trucks running smoothly, helping reduce long-term damage and unnecessary trips to the garage or the junkyard. The team at 1 Stop wants to make sure that vehicles run as safely and efficiently as they are intended to, and to help make that a daily reality for Florida car and truck owners, they've provided a run-down of basic maintenance and some answers to common questions that can improve everyone's driving experience. 1 Stop's team of specialists is often asked the same questions, like:



How often should tires be rotated?

Every other oil change, or roughly every 5,000 miles, is a good benchmark. Neglecting to rotate the tires causes premature, uneven wear and can affect handling and fuel efficiency.



Is it really necessary to replace the timing belt at the recommended times?

Absolutely, since timing belt failure can cause major engine damage. The cost of repairing an engine with a broken timing belt far exceeds the cost of regular timing belt replacement.



What does the "check engine" light mean?

Modern vehicles contain many sensors and computerized components that manage performance and emissions. If one of these components fails, the "check engine" light is illuminated, and although it may not seem to affect performance, it's important to avoid long-term problems or emission test failure.



How often does an oil change really need to happen?

Every 3,000 miles, or as recommended in the vehicle owner's manual, is a fine rule of thumb. If those periods are lengthened, make sure to use extended mileage oil.



When should the fuel filter be replaced?

Fuel filters are designed to last much longer than they used to be, and modern technology has improved performance and cleanliness overall, so that the fuel filter needs changing only about once every 30,000 miles. As always, be sure to review the owner's manual for recommendations.



When should spark plugs be changed?

Similarly to fuel filters, a vehicle's spark plugs should be replaced every 30,000 miles in order to maintain peak performance. Some vehicles are equipped with platinum-tipped, 100,000-mile spark plugs.



