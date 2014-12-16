HTML5 Magazine Publishing Platform: A Good Helper for Businesses This Holiday Season

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --With the recent introduction of HTML5 digital magazine software by Slide HTML5, companies both large and small have received an early Christmas present that is powerful, interactive, and definitely worth getting excited about. In a class all of its own, the software is able to help businesses in all industries to significantly improve their marketing efforts. From magazines and presentations, to catalogs, brochures, animations and more, clients can create visually appealing, interactive HTML5 digital magazines that are user friendly and effective.



The future of marketing is in rich, interactive, and engaging experiences that will turn prospective customers into paying customers. Slide HTML5 has eliminated the need for a developer, so companies can slash their marketing costs while doing all of their magazines work in-house. The best part of all is that businesses can create the online magazines without coding knowledge. The interface is easily navigable, and users have the option to start with a clean slate, use pre-existing magazines by uploading them in PowerPoint or PDF, or even to use vibrant templates in numerous styles that are available for free with the software.



Slide HTML5 uses advanced technology, and it is compatible with all major digital platforms, including major social media outlets. The software is free to registered users, and additional premium options are available with a paid monthly subscription. Businesses that want to edge out their competitors this holiday season are given every resource they need to create brilliant visual content experiences that are unmatched. The software gives phenomenal customization capabilities that include animation effects, slides, colorful buttons, custom logos, navigation options, backgrounds, and dozens of other amazing options. The lifelike visual appearance, the password protection capabilities, and the rich content experience will give companies powerful solutions unlike they have ever had before.



To learn more about Slide HTML5 or to register for a free account, visit http://slidehtml5.com/.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 was designed with precision for marketing professionals that need to publish interactive brochures, catalogs, magazines, presentations, and other digital magazines. It is designed to work across all digital platforms, no coding knowledge is necessary, and even a novice will find the software easy to use.