Core Liquidity Markets Announces Release of Mobile Trading Application for Binary Options

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Core Liquidity Markets a financial services firm based in Melbourne, Australia announces the release of its mobile trading platform for binary options.



Clients of Core Liquidity Markets will now be able to trade binary options on the go, they can monitor the markets and take advantage of any trading opportunities without having to be at their computers.



The FX lite BO app is available in both iTunes and the android store. Within a matter of seconds the user can select the underline the expiry in the investment amount and watch their trade on their mobile phone.



Managing Partner Michael Markarian said, "The FX Lite BO app is probably one of the most anticipated products we have yet to offer".



Logging in is quite simple the user just needs to use the same credentials as with their MetaTrader 4. They would need to select the Core Liquidity Markets Server from the list available. Account history and account information will update in real time in both the app and on the desktop application.



To learn more please visit www.clmforex.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.