Iron Butterfly Keyboardist/Vocalist 1999-2005 Leaves Band to Promote Solo Career and Music

Eureka, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 -- Larry Rust, Keyboardist/Vocalist for Classic Rock legend Iron Butterfly from 1999-2005, has left the band in December 2005 to peruse his solo career and promote Larry Rust's CD's that he has produced.



Larry Rust toured the US and Europe with Iron Butterfly including tour in 2004 Arrow Classic Rock Festival (filmed live before 60,000 for new DVD release this year) Netherlands, Belgium, UK, & Wales. Also the "Heros of Woodstock" tours in Europe last summer playing at festivals and concerts all over Germany, Austria, Switzerland. And featured in new live Iron Butterfly DVD filmed in Basil Switzerland 2005 to be released 2006.



Larry Rust is finishing up a new release entitled "Obsession" to be released April 2006.



http://owenave.com/Obsession.html



Larry Rust is now also available to perform his new music live and in concert as a solo performer.



Larry Rust, also owner of Owen Avenue Productions, and Owen Avenue Records. Larry has created a catalog of CD's that he sells on his website http://www.owenave.com. Larry Rust's music covers a lot of different genres. From Pop, R&B, Blue Eyed Soul, Rock, Jazz, Dance/Exercise and also a 8 CD set of Tantric Music for Meditation, Relaxation, and Tantra.



http://owenave.com/genesisoflove.html



To hear samples of Larry Rust's music and hear what Larry Rust will be playing in concert go hear our new online mp3 player with demos.



http://www.owenave.com/livedemo.html



Owen Avenue Productions

Larry Rust

Eureka, CA 95503 USA

707-440-2900

http://www.owenave.com

email: booking@owenave.com