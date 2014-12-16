MacXDVD Unlocks Christmas Giveaway with MacX Video Converter Pro

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --MacXDVD launches 2014 Christmas giveaway of its cutting-edge MacX Video Converter Pro with everyday 1000 copies donated to customers as Christmas gifts. It is the last chance for customers to snatch at this best-selling video converter software with no charge in 2014, which is valid before Dec. 31, 2014.



To celebrate the biggest festival Christmas, MacXDVD, the world-renowned multimedia software forerunner, provides 1000 license codes of its sought-after MacX Video Converter Pro to 1k lucky winners every day with nary a cost. This 16-day Christmas giveaway deal begins from today and ends on Dec. 31, 2014, which will be the last mega giveaway event of this versatile video converting program this year.



Deal seekers who would love to grab a copy of this all-round video converter pro with 100% price off and enjoy highly discounted special offers and bundles can make full use of 2014 MacXDVD Christmas giveaway by visiting and sharing this deal event to Twitter or Facebook.



"It's seemingly a tad hard for budget-minded shoppers to garner an all-in-one video converter with the latest smart phone and tablet profiles added in the current market." Said Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD Software."Good news is that we can address their needs on the frolic Christmas. The big giveaway of our all-inclusive video conversion software is in full swing to let customers download and convert any Christmas video (1080P/4K UHD) to the latest iPhone6/6 Plus, iPad Air 2/mini 3, Galaxy Note 4/S 5, etc. with 100% free. It is surely a practical gift customers desire for Christmas.".



As Christmas special gift given to customers, this multipurpose video conversion app is capable of downloading and converting 4K UHD videos, 1080P/720P videos and other MP4, FLV,3GP, AVI videos to MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, etc. for smooth playback on media players or mobile devices. Plus, it can also convert Christmas movies, songs, videos to the latest iPhone 6/6 Plus/5S, iPad Air 2/mini 3, Galaxy Note 4/S5, HTC One M8, Sony Xperia Z3, Surface Pro 3, etc. with 350+ preset profiles offered. And the whole video downloading or conversion procedure can be accomplished with 83X fast speed and untouched quality reserved on account of its built-in hyper-threading tech, multi-core CPU and High Quality Engine aids.



MacXDVD also brings its another flagship product into this grand Christmas deal. That is the top-notch MacX DVD Ripper Pro, with up to 50% price cut, allowing customers to rip Christmas DVD movies to MP4, MOV, AVI, VOB, MKV, etc. for playback or storage. Also this top DVD ripping performer enables to make a digital copy of Christmas DVD movies to ISO image or a single MPEG-2 file. Still, it supports customers to copy Christmas DVD movies directly to iPhone 6/6 Plus/5S, iPads, Samsung devices, Sony devices, etc. with original quality kept.



Price and Availability

MacX Video Converter Pro, priced at $49.95 normally, is 100% off coupon for the first 1K customers every day who visit and share this Christmas promotion deal to Twitter or Facebook before Dec 31, 2014. Everyone has a chance to win a freebie of this video converter and also save big bucks on DVD ripping software, MacXDVD Christmas Gift Pack before the end of this year.



