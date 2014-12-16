Fort Wayne Chiropractor Offers Patients Incentives to Donate During Holidays

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Fort Wayne chiropractor Dr. Adam Osenga of NorthEast Chiropractic Center is encouraging patients to donate food this holiday season, entering patients into a drawing for a free one-hour massage when they bring 3 or more non-perishable food items to the office. Donations are being collected throughout December and will be delivered to the Franciscan Center, a Fort Wayne charity which helps provide food and other necessary items to the underprivileged members of the community. Founded in 1989, the Franciscan Center began as a homeless shelter and sack lunch program. Over the years, the Franciscan Center has grown to provide charitable assistance to communities in many ways.



Office Manager Debra says, "NorthEast Chiropractic Center is focused on improving the wellness, health and quality of life for our whole community and this is one small way we can help improve the lives of those who we may not see on a daily basis, but are in need of a little help." Chiropractic assistant Kayla says, "We love seeing the donations come in, and are happy to offer a little extra incentive for those who are generous enough to bring their non-perishables for our food drive. Our massages are the best!"



About Dr. Adam Osenga of NorthEast Chiropractic Center

Dr. Adam Osenga and the team at NorthEast Chiropractic Center provide a full selection of modern, advanced chiropractic and wellness treatments for those suffering from a variety of pain symptoms, or who are pursuing a healthier life through nutritional counseling, massage therapy, natural weight loss, education and exercise training. Dr. Osenga is trained in a wide range of techniques, and his patients are cared for with a combination of modern technology and personal attention. New patients are welcomed with a personal evaluation of goals and conditions, followed by a detailed schedule of treatments based on ultimate wellness for each person.



