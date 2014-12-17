Birmingham, Alabama Dry Cleaner Provides Special Executive Shirt Service for Busy Bosses

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Birmingham dry cleaner Champion Cleaners knows that, during the holidays, busy weeks get even busier. With more time spent preparing the house, shopping, cooking and running errands, less time is available for care and upkeep of expensive, delicate clothing that needs to be clean, crisp and complete for the office each morning. Instead of running ragged trying to handle the added burden of laundry to the yuletide to-do list, take advantage of Champion's Executive Services, featuring specialized care for suits and shirts, with cleaning, alterations, repairs and more.



Champion's Executive Shirt Service features specific services busy executive men and women require to keep themselves looking sharp, providing meticulous, detailed cleaning of shirts and blouses with exclusive add-ons. The Birmingham dry cleaning professionals can handle custom starching to each client's preferences, pre-treating for pesky cuffs and collars that need to keep their shape, and hand-pressing to finish each item with unsurpassed care, attention to detail and thoroughness. To add an element of convenience, Champion also offers a valet cleaning service which arranges pick-up and drop-off cleaning services with a few simple steps to ensure proper times and locations, all available through an easy-to-complete form on their website.



Executives who may be doing a lot of traveling, or who may simply prefer to place clean and pressed shirts in closet shelves folded rather than hung on hangers will enjoy Champion's specialized dress shirt folding service. Just inform the team that folded shirts are preferred and the experts will fold some or all of the ordered dress shirts to preference. Champion Cleaners also performs other services beyond the call of duty of a typical dry cleaner, executing basic hems and touch-ups to expensive wedding gowns, as well as suit alterations. Alterations are an essential part of helping clothes last longer, and proper alterations and care maintain the appearance of fine suits, shirts, gowns and blouses.



About Champion Cleaners

Champion provides a full complement of repairs and alterations for any item. The combination of exclusive shirt and blouse cleaning services, attentive and convenient valet care and skilled alterations and repairs makes Champion the choice for keeping those office investment pieces in top shape while enjoying more time with family and friends this holiday season.



To learn more visit them online at http://www.championcleaners.com