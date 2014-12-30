Birmingham, Alabama Dry Cleaner Handles Tough Holiday Cleanup Jobs for Home and Clothing

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Birmingham dry cleaning company Champion Cleaners can handle more than shirts and pants this holiday season. Champion specialty services include meticulous cleaning of comforters, bedspreads, Ugg boots and oriental and other area rugs. When the dust settles on another holiday of family, friends and good cheer, the real job begins! Instead of scrubbing out the footprints, wine spills and pet hair from delicate rugs or carpeting, or scouring the grimy stains from supple lambskin boots, let the professionals at Champion Cleaners care for your items with detailed, meticulous and careful solutions.



Champion Cleaners is renowned for their attention to specialty cleaning challenges that extend beyond silk business suits and wedding gowns. With convenient drop-off and valet services, caring for Ugg boots after trudging through the snow to holiday dinners has never been easier. Champion cleans water marks, road salt marks, mud and other stains from leathers, lambskins and other delicate materials, preserving valuable footwear for generations to come. Even minor abrasions and scuff marks can be repaired by these skilled dry cleaning professionals.



Once the cousins and the kids have said their goodbyes, it's time to handle the stains from foot traffic, food spills and pets. Champion household cleaning experts are on call to tackle the deep, detailed cleaning that area rugs, Oriental rugs and carpeting require. Don't apply abrasive chemicals or harsh scouring methods where they may make things worse. Let the professionals clean and deodorize floor coverings, rugs and carpeting used in the home or office.



Champion Cleaners can tackle tough pet odors and urine stains with safe procedures and materials that won't harm delicate fibers. Anti-static treatments, deodorizers and pest protection ensure that floor coverings are like new once the holiday festivities are through. Anti-static treatments for rugs and carpeting around electronic equipment helps protect against damaging static shocks during the dry winter months.



