Champion Oil Announces RK Motors Charlotte as Newest Master Warehouse Distributor

"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a strategic partner that shares the same passion for automobiles and has the ability to provide customers with first class service, support and product knowledge," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion Oil. "RK Motors Charlotte clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils are Purpose-Built formulas with viscosities to specifically meet the demands of contemporary and retrospective performance gasoline engines, especially carbureted vehicles that have flat tappet, roller cams and/or high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of premium zinc, moly, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. Champion Classic & Muscle Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



