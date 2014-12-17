Stainless Motors Showcasing Washdown Motors at IPPE Atlanta Show in January 2015

Rio Rancho, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Stainless Motors, Inc., made-in-the-USA stainless steel electric motor manufacturers, has announced they will be attending the International Production & Processing Expo Atlanta show on January 27th – January 29th, 2015. Show times are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 – 5 pm and Thursday 9 – 3 pm. The company will provide a limited number of free VIP pre-registration guest passes.



Serving the food processing and pharmaceutical industries since 1988, Stainless Motors manufactures stainless steel motors along with their exclusive patent-pending Sanifan Technology. Their clean in-place Sanifan ensures the highest-quality washdown motor solutions to keep processing equipment at the most powerful level of clean with cutting edge technology, able to reach previously inaccessible areas around the motor.



Furthermore, Stainless Motors, Inc. has developed an optimized design for vertical shaft-up mounted washdown duty motors, which virtually eliminates any shaft seal problems. Likewise, their Hazardous Location motors, for example, are suitable for areas that have a high demand for washdown tolerant motors and safety in areas that contain hazardous liquids, dust, and vapors.



The offer for free invitations to the exhibition expires January 15th, and there are a limited number. Interested customers are encouraged to apply early. Valued guests who are interested in scheduling a time to visit and meet with Stainless Motors, Inc.'s representatives at their booth #6986 should visit their website, http://www.stainlessmotors.com or call 505-867-0224 to receive an invitation and product catalog.



About Stainless Motors, Inc.

Stainless Motors, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 to specifically address the lack of suitable stainless steel, sanitary, washdown tolerant power transmission equipment available to the processing industries. Operating from an austere 2000 sq. ft. leased industrial unit, with machinery purchased at auction, initial products were limited to stainless steel electric motors from ½ HP to 20 HP. Demand and subsequent growth was immediate and the company soon introduced several models of stainless steel gearmotors and reducers. Centrifugal pump adapters and flexible couplings followed over the next several years.



With over 1000 standard electric motor models, gearmotors, centrifugal pump adapters, and flexible couplings, Stainless Motors, Inc. is by far the most knowledgeable, most experienced and most capable manufacturer of stainless steel sanitary power transmission equipment.



Known as the original sanitary stainless steel motor manufacturer and exclusive manufacturer of the Sanifan Technology sanitary motor design, Stainless Motors has provides unique design advantages, exceptional performance and reliability. Their reputation as electric motor manufacturers makes them the number one choice for safety, sanitation, and performance.

Email: info@stainlessmotors.com

Phone: 505-867-0224

Website: http://www.StainlessMotors.com

Address: 7601 Nita Pl. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144