Classic Chrome Plating Meets Classic Rock Through LA KISS Sponsorship

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Classic Components, Inc., one of the top providers of chrome plating, announced today they have completed an agreement to become one of the sponsors of the Los Angeles KISS arena football league for the upcoming 2015 season. The LA KISS is currently Los Angeles' only professional football team.



Classic Components Inc. will support the LA KISS by participating in the team's Sponsorship Package, which will enable the company to feature their Classic Chrome Plating name and promote their custom chrome plating services. The company is proud to support professional arena football in Orange County.



During each game, the company will be featured on the stadium Jumbotron, as well as being listed in all LA KISS game day football programs throughout the 2015 season. Furthermore, the company will be featured on the LA KISS website at www.lakissfootball.com as a sponsor.



The LA KISS arena football team has brought a tremendous amount of excitement and energy to Orange County. The team earned its name from its owners Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who are members of the classic rock band KISS. The team is part of the Arena Football 1 league, which is the premier arena football league in the nation. They play all of their home games in Anaheim at the Honda Center.



The team has earned a national following as their games are broadcast on ESPN and the CBS Sports Network. They are broadcast locally on K-CAL Channel 9. The LA KISS also has their own national reality television show called 4th and Loud, which is seen on the AMC network. The show follows Simmons and Stanley in their efforts to form the team.



For over 75 years, Classic Components, Inc. and its subsidiary South Bay Chrome have offered custom chrome plating services for classic cars, motorcycles, and special industrial plating applications. The company specializes in chrome wheels, as well as frames, small components, and swing arms. Classic Components, Inc. is also known for their traditional electroplating on plastic and magnesium parts. In addition to their plating services, the company offers a chrome wheels exchange on Harley Davidson, late-model sport bike, and cruiser wheels.



With the holiday season in full swing, Classic Components, Inc. is offering gift certificates. Those interested in purchasing gift certificates can go to classiccomponents.com/services/gift-certificates-2 for more information.



To learn more about Classic Components, Inc. please visit http://www.chromeplating.com.



About Classic Components, Inc.

Classic Components, Inc. and subsidiary South Bay Chrome provide customers with over 75 years of combined chrome plating service industry experience! We can help you get a quality chrome plating job completed. Whether you are looking to chrome out your bike, restore a classic car or have a special industrial plating application, we've got you covered. We specialize in chrome plating most styles of automobile and motorcycle wheels and parts. Our goal is to provide fast service with a superior, show-quality finish.



Contact:

Gary Glass

Classic Components, Inc.

2041 S. Grand Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92705

888-327-4189

sales@chromeplating.com