Carolina Dancesport Announces Students Competing in National Shag Dance Championships

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Carolina Dancesport announces The Old Spanish Galleon is the site for this year's National Shag Dance Championships where two students of Carolina Dancesport will be making a run for gold. The event is scheduled for January 30-31, 2015. Jaime Emerine has danced the shag for only two months. However, he is partnering with a seasoned expert, Pam Jones, to add to the unparalleled success record for students of Carolina Dancesport.



The two dancers will enter in the non-pro division where they will show off the skills that the instructors at Carolina Dancesport can deliver. The competition heats up at 100 North Myrtle Beach, where Jamie Emerine will take full advantage of his Charleston, SC Shag Dance Lessons to do well in the competition.



All the students coming out of Carolina Dancesport programs have cited the experience as one that gave them lifetime access to excitement and enjoyment. Additionally, the students have noted the studios offer unique opportunities for exercise that expanded their comfort zone and provided new ways to meet people. The professionals working with dancers have made it clear that this dance and fitness studio maintains classes and facilities ideal for bringing out the rhythm in virtually anyone. Their expert instruction is given in a dynamic and creative environment where dance and fitness instruction is at its finest. These studios allow students at every skill level to advance their capabilities while having fun.



The success of the students in competitions like the one coming up is made possible by the experienced, readily available talented staff. The instructors have been given various awards over the years that have recognized their excellence. These accolades given to the instructors at Carolina Dancesport include Regional Teacher of the Year and National Instructor of the Year. The students have also been given the spotlight thanks to their abilities.



A substantial number of their students have gone on to take home the title of Regional and National Dance Champions as well. Students enrolling in Carolina Dancesport classes also have several choices when it comes to the types of classes they use to advance their skills. From ballroom dancing and shag lessons to advanced fitness, dancers can easily explore their own potential.



Once you look closely at the programs offered, you quickly realize that Carolina Dancesport instructors are universally talented, giving students such as Jamie access to more than dance. They use their skills to instill a life-long passion for dance in their students.



Their Charleston, SC adult dance classes cater to all types of interests and can be incorporated into anyone's schedule. The instructors offer private dance lessons in addition to daily lessons that take place in the studio ballroom. Couples are welcome to explore the possibilities waiting with Carolina Dancesport. Group instruction includes Salsa dancing and wedding-dance programs that prepare students for exciting times together at any event.



Carolina Dancesport is located in Charleston, South Carolina and is among top Charleston, SC dance schools



Classes are always forming and hopefuls can reach them at http://www.CarolinaDancesportCharleston.com



Carolina Dancesport offers dance classes for adults in Charleston, SC. Our variety of dance classes serves different interests with dance styles that range from Ballroom dance classes to salsa lessons. We provide private and group instruction that includes a wedding dance program for couples that wish to learn how to dance before the big day. We believe that dance is a great way for you to exercise and have fun at the same time.



