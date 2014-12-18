Mathews Ford Urges Auto Buyers to Research Before Purchasing Pre-Owned Vehicles

Sandusky, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --Mathews Ford, a trusted auto dealer in Sandusky, encourages all auto buyers in the region to do their research before purchasing pre-owned vehicles to avoid some common pitfalls.



Specifically, the local business wants consumers to be aware of auto dealers that sell former rental cars, which tend to be cheaper mainly because they're missing safety equipment like automatic brake systems, traction control and side-impact air bags. In addition, some rental car companies actually own their insurance agencies, and as a result some accidents may not appear on vehicles' history reports.



"When you are looking to purchase a used vehicle, you should be able to determine exactly how many previous owners it had and if the car has ever been in an accident or needed major repairs," said Tom Ripley, general manager of Mathews Ford. "Although these vehicles may appear to be in good shape, they often have significant issues not found on cars inspected by factory-trained technicians. Most of them have had dents and dings repaired as quickly and cheaply as possible. We strongly urge customers to only consider vehicles that are certified pre-owned."



Another common issue associated with purchasing rental cars is replacing parts, including brakes and tires, which combined may add up to more than $1,000 in additional expenses. The fact that so many different people have driven these cars also contributes to their reduced overall value.



According to automotive reviewer The Car Connection, it's important for consumers to be aware that former rental cars may come with title flags that reduce their value by up to thousands of dollars, impacting the resell value considerably. There also tends to be weak warranty coverage, which means auto buyers receive much less protection in case of a parts or equipment failures.



Mathews Ford purchases only local trades and does not sell customers old rental cars, and its team can trace all used vehicles throughout their history. The auto dealer's certified pre-owned Ford cars, trucks and SUVs are also backed by a seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. This gives customers the confidence and peace of mind they need related to their vehicle's safety, reliability and performance.



"It's important to avoid bargain used cars—if a price seems too good to be true, it usually is," said Ripley. "Drivers typically are not kind to rental cars, and they tend to experience greater degrees of wear and tear compared to other types of pre-owned automobiles. For a better pre-owned vehicle and car-buying experience, we invite our fellow community members throughout Erie County to check out Mathews Ford."



About Mathews Ford

Mathews Ford, located at 610 E. Perkins Ave. in Sandusky, offers a wide range of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles. To learn more and browse its selection, visit http://www.mathewsford.com.