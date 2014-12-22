Great Success of Surrealism Now in Terms of International Recognition at Portuguese Palacio Da Lousa, Paris and Los Angeles

Coimbra, Portugal -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --International Surrealism Now is a project by the artist Santiago Ribeiro and began in 2010 in Coimbra organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation. After in Conimbriga Museum, in Paris with Bissaya Barreto Foundation, GAPP and Liba WS, in Madrid with Yamal Din, in Dallas with Shahla Rosa, also cities as Porto, Lisbon, Berlin and on medieval Castle of Paco da Ega with Rede de Bibliotecas and House Mayor of Condeixa.



Artists from 29 countries: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Spain, USA, Philippines, France, Holland, Indonesia, England, Iran, Iceland , Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam.



61 artists at Palacio da Lousa:



Agim Meta, Ana Neamu, Anna Plavinskaya, Andrew Baines, Asier Guerrero Rico ( Dio ), Brigid Marlin, Daila Lupo, Dan Neamu, Daniel Hanequand, Daniele Gori, Domen Lo, Edgar Invoker, Egill Eibsen, Erik Heyninck, Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Farhad Jafari, France Garrido, Francisco Urbano, Gromyko Semper, Hector Pineda, Hugues Gillet, Isabel Meyrelles, Keith Wigdor, Leo Plaw, Liba WS, Lubomir Sticha, Ludgero Rolo, Lv Shang, Maciej Hoffman, Magi Calhoun, Maria Aristova, Martina Hoffman, Mehriban Efendi, Naiker Roman, Nazareno Stanislau, Octavian Florescu, Oleg korolev, Olga Spiegel, Otto Rapp, Paula Rosa, Paulo Cunha, Pedro Diaz Cartes, Rudolf Boelee, Santiago Ribeiro, Sergey Tyukanov, Shahla Rosa, Shoji Tanaka, Shan Zhulan, Sio Shisio, Slavko Krunic, Sonia Mena Barreto, Steve Smith, Stuart Griggs, Svetlana Kislyachenko, Tatomir Pitariu, Ton Haring, Victor Lages, Vu Huyen Thuong, Yamal Din, Yuri Tsvetaev e Zoran Velimanovic.



In Paris the show at the General Consulate of Portugal includes the participation of sculptor Isabel Meyrelles (Historical figure of international surrealism, familiar with surrealist like Andre Breton and with the Portuguese Cruzeiro Seixas ) and painter Santiago Ribeiro, titled "L'envers de la Realite". The show can be visited until January 8, 2015, organized by the General Consulate of Portugal in Paris and GAPP (Galeria de Arte Portugal Presente).



Los Angeles, California, at Latino Art Museum "21st Century Luso-American Surrealism" emerges through invitation by American surrealist artist Shahla Rosa and it features artworks by artists:



Portugal - Francisco Urbano, Santiago Ribeiro, Victor Lages; USA - France Garrido, KD Matheson, Olga Spiegel, Shahla Rosa.



About Santiago Ribeiro

The Portuguese artist, born in Condeixa-a-Nova and living in Coimbra, has shown his artworks with great regularity in Portugal and in other European countries, including Lisbon, Paris, Nantes, Belgrade, Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Moscow, Berlin, Warsaw, Florence, Podgorica, Montenegro, Timisoara in Romania, Japan, Los Angeles and Dallas in Texas.



He is the driving force and the promoter of the international project "Surrealism Now", which started in 2010, organized by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation.



Palace of Lousa.

Rua Viscondessa do Espinhal 3200-257

Lousa, Coimbra, Portugal

Main Telephone: +351239990800

General Email: info@palaciodalousa.com



General Consulate of Portugal in Paris

N.° 6, rue Georges Berger, 75017, Paris Phone - (00 .331) 563.381.00 Email: mail@paris.dgaccp.pt,



Latino Art Museum, 281 S. Thomas St. Suite: # 105 Pomona Art Colony,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, 91766, USA Phone: 909-620-600 email: latinoartmuseum0@gmail.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/santiagoribeiro



