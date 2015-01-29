The Cowardly Lion Talks to Syfy Network

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2015 --Barry Ratcliffe stars as the Cowardly Lion in the upcoming Scyfy miniseries in London, "The Witches of Oz". He sits down with reporters for an in depth interview on the project, the characters, the experience, and the opportunity of a lifetime to play the iconic character created by L. Frank Baum.



Barry speaks exclusively to Syfy about his character, his time on set with Christopher Lloyd and Billy Boyd and the actor that has inspired him most in his career. See the complete interview here:



http://www.syfy.co.uk/blogs/witches-oz-barry-racliffe-interview



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.