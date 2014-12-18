Revival Coast Diving & Water Sports, LLC Launches Website Featuring Scuba Diving and Boat Rentals

Shalimar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --George Guilliams, Pearl Guilliams, Linda Thornton, and Gary Wyant are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.RevivalCoastDiving.com. The website offers diving classes, coast guard approved boat rental, kayak and paddleboard rental, and diving trips. The team was inspired to start their website to make it so that people would become more aware of what was available to them when it came to water sports. They offer a wide variety of ways for people to enjoy the water without having to spend a lot of money buying expensive equipment.



There are many excellent classes, trips, and rentals offered within the pages of RevivalCoastDiving.com. The website features all inclusive scuba packages, pontoon boat rental, scuba certification lessons, snorkeling trips, kayak and paddle board rentals, and much more. One of the most popular packages that they offer is a discover diving package designed for those who are not certified in scuba diving to learn about diving and even dive to a depth of 40 feet in as little as two hours. It is very important to the owners that these dive trips are fun, personal, and relaxing. They do a maximum of two dive trips a day and only take six people out at a time on their Gemini sailboat to keep the experience from feeling crowded and rushed. Gary and George will be glad to customize an experience just for you.



In the future, Revival Coast Diving & Water Sports, LLC plans to offer diving gear that people can buy, a wider range of dive trips, air tank refills, and a bubble pool for kids where children can learn about snorkeling without going out into the ocean. The owners would like to eventually have RevivalCoastDiving.com become a one stop shop for anything that someone would need to experience the water more fully. They will be working with the Wounded Warrior project to give back to their community. Linda and Pearl also plan to work with disadvantaged children to let them have experiences with water sports that they might not get to have otherwise.



To complement the main website, the owners are also launching a blog located at http://www.RevivalCoastWaterSports.com. The blog will be covering boater safety, diving safety, the products that they offer for diving on their main website, and other information that relates to water sports. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they might need to safely enjoy water sports.



About RevivalCoastDiving.com

RevivalCoastDiving.com, a division of Revival Coast Diving & Water Sports, LLC, is owned and operated by entrepreneurs George Guilliams, Pearl Guilliams, Linda Thornton, and Gary Wyant.



Gary Wyant, Linda Thornton, George & Pearl Guilliams

http://www.RevivalCoastDiving.com

850-217-6617



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com