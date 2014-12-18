Free Content Marketing Software Combines Video and Publication Perfectly

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --There is no doubt that video is one of the most effective ways to deliver and receive different kinds of information and messages. When comparing video messages with words, images or any other kind of content, one will come to a conclusion that videos have the power to deliver more information in a limited time period. They are easier and more visual to remember. Thus, video marketing is a very essential part in a well thought marketing strategy. In addition, digital publication is a new and effective way for promoting products. Now people have seen how they work and how effective they are. Then why not combine video and digital publication? Would it make promoting products more effective?



At this time, Slide HTML5 may help resolve this challenge. It is HTML5 digital publishing platform which allows its customers to create an interactive experience with ease. The company has introduced a piece of free content marketing software recently, giving people the chance to add stylish multimedia such as images, hotspot, videos and more into the digital publications.



When it comes to marketing a product in any way, the most important factor is that the message is effective and delivered in the right way. Embedding a YouTube video into a digital catalog will help in that matter. With Slide HTML5, one can deliver more information about a product or a company for his readers.



About Slide HTML5

With Slide HTML5, making a digital magazine has never been easier. It offers its customers an easy and simple way to make an eye-catching publication. Customers can very easily create their publications using a wide range of pre-designed templates. These templates can be customized with backgrounds, logos, colors, button and many other options. Plus, with Slide HTML5, one can make lifelike digital catalogs that can work on almost every mobile device including Android tablets, Android phones, iPhone, and iPads.



