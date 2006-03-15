Controlling and Reducing COGS with aPriori Improves Margins

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 -- Companies can reduce COGS by whole percentages by identifying quantifiable savings in material, tooling, labor, and overhead while evaluating alternative designs, processes, and sources.



Companies are in the continuous pursuit of lowering cost-of-goods sold. According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Costs related to materials, labor, and logistics are more predictable and available more quickly and accurately than ever before with aPriori.”



Azzolino notes that, “aPriori enables designers, manufacturing engineers and planners, purchasing and sourcing professionals, cost managers, program and project management, and senior management to make better decisions to reduce, avoid, and recover product costs.”



The aPriori Cost Management Platform is the first solution to bring much needed innovation to the discrete manufacturing industry by providing real-time, predictive cost assessments throughout the entire product delivery cycle. As manufacturing companies realize increased price pressure from customers, rising supplier costs, and overseas competition, the opportunity to impact the bottom-line is significant.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com







