Great Plains Industries Sponsors Crossland Motorsports Racing Team

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is pleased to announce its co-title sponsorship of the Crossland Motorsports/ PBRmx racing team. With MotoSport.com as the title sponsor and Honda providing factory support, the official name for the team will be MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing. The racing season kicks off Jan. 3, 2015 in Anaheim, CA.



The owners of the team, Chris Crossland, Jon Peer and his brother Marque Peer, Vice President of Development at Great Plains Ventures (GPI's parent company), are lifelong fans of Motocross and Supercross.



"I can't even put into words how excited we are to be teamed up with such great sponsors like MotoSport.com, Honda, GPI and the Peer Brothers," said Crossland. "These companies and individuals love our sport and are committed to excellence in the sport and their business, and that's what we need to compete."



Riding on the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda team are Fredrick Noren, a 2010 Swedish National Champion, in the 450 class on a Honda CRF450. For the 250 class, Tommy Hahn and Colt Nichols will be on Honda CRF250's. All riders will riding both Supercross and Outdoors.

Guy Cooper, a past AMA National Champion, will lead the riders as team manager.



"As a company committed to innovation and exploration, GPI's sponsorship of this team is an exciting and natural step for us," said Marque Peer.



Derek Griswold, GPI Marketing Manager added, "GPI manufactures fuel transfer pumps and flow meters for a variety of applications and with this sponsorship, we will be able to learn more about our customers and their needs, connecting with them on a completely different level. We're all thrilled about the opportunities this creates for us."



GPI is respected globally for its high-quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for fluid transfer pumps and liquid flowmeter markets around the world.



Additional team support includes commitments from FMF, Rekluse, Acerbis, BELL Helmets, Dunlop Tires, RK Chains, Excel Rims, Sunstar Sprockets, Dubya Wheels, ODI Bars and Grips, Factory FX, Showa Suspension and Proven Racing Motors.



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. In 2013 Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney and Mexico City.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/



About MotoSport.com

MotoSport is an industry leader focused on providing customers with the parts they need, when they need them. They are one of the fastest growing retailers of power sports apparel, parts and accessories on the Internet. From the starting line to the checkered flag, MotoSport.com is dedicated to provide the best experience, anytime, anywhere.



Learn more online at MotoSport.com or call 888-676-8853