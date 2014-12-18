Great Plains Industries Releases New Installation Videos

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --Great Plains Industries, Inc., recently released installation videos for its EZ-8, M-150S and M-180S fuel transfer pumps. The videos are accessible on GPI's YouTube channel.



"At GPI, we are intent on producing high-quality, highly reliable products, along with quality training materials to support them," said Lisa Gronau, Marketing Sector Manager - Fuel.



The new EZ-8, M-150S and M-180S installation videos provide users with a complete overview of the installation process from start to finish. They cover everything from content and tool checklist to attaching the power cord and operating the pump.



"We want to offer our customers more," said Gronau. "Understanding a new product and its installation process can sometimes be difficult and time consuming. We believe that by offering our customers these video resources, we can help them develop a better understanding of their pump, save valuable time and increase productivity."



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel

transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. In 2013, Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney, and Mexico City.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/