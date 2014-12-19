Our Brains' Defenses Against the Herpes Virus Are Weak; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --"Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



A study reported that the majority of viruses found in the cerebrospinal fluid belong to the herpes virus family of viruses. Moreover, the study showed that these viruses are the result of "reactivation from a latent reservoir." It is important to note that Dr. Laman and colleagues wrote that after reactivation from a latent state, herpes viruses can "contribute significantly to the burden of severe CNS (central nervous system) illness." (1) Dr. Laman is from the University of Western Australia. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus, with or without symptoms, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to protect their brains. The formula of these natural antivirals was shown to reduce herpes virus symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



When herpes viruses infect the central nervous system, they can be life threatening. "Herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE) is a life-threatening consequence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection of the central nervous system (CNS)." (See Herpes: The Journal of the IMHF, from June, 2004) (3) When the herpes virus reactivates from a latent state and invades the central nervous system, it can cause encephalitis (irritation, inflammation, and swelling of the brain) "mortality rates reach 70% in the absence of therapy and only a minority of individuals return to normal function. Antiviral therapy is most effective when started early, necessitating prompt diagnosis." (3)



Until now, drugs approved for the treatment of HSV infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, "a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (2) Unlike drugs or vaccines, which target the active herpes virus, there are two natural remedies that target the latent HSV. These clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



"We recommend that infected individuals who may be concerned about herpes attacking their brain take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are designed to help the immune system target the latent herpes virus." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



