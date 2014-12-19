Great Plains Industries Releases New Troubleshooting Videos

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI), has released troubleshooting videos for its EZ-8, M-150S, M-180S and M-240S fuel transfer pumps. The videos are accessible on GPI's YouTube channel.



"At GPI, we are intent on producing high-quality, highly reliable products, along with quality training materials to support them," said Lisa Gronau, Marketing Sector Manager – Fuel.



The EZ-8, M-150S, M-180S and M-240S are among GPI's most popular fuel transfer pumps. The new troubleshooting videos cover common maintenance and troubleshooting tips such as removing debris and blockages, diagnosing motor/electrical problems and replacement of worn parts.



Troubleshooting or repairing an unfamiliar product can be a daunting task," Gronau said. "Our new videos provide our customers with easily accessible resources that will save them time and increase their productivity."



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. In 2013 Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney and Mexico City.