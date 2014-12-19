New Gardasil Vaccine Approved by FDA Against HPV; CBCD Reviews the FDA Report

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --"Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The FDA has approved Gardasil 9, which is effective against 5 additional strains of HPV. The new formulation was developed by Merck Pharmaceuticals (MRK). The FDA says that it has been approved "for the prevention of certain diseases caused by nine types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Covering nine HPV types, five more HPV types than Gardasil (previously approved by the FDA), Gardasil 9 has the potential to prevent approximately 90 percent of cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancers." (See the FDA, from December 10, 2014) (2) The new HPV vaccine is approved for both males, ages 9 through 15 years and females 9 through 26 years. The previous version was only approved for females. According to Medscape, the new vaccine was studied in several clinical trials. "One involved 14,000 females aged 16 through 26 years who tested negative for vaccine HPV types at the outset." (1) Additionally, "injection site pain, swelling, redness, and headaches were the most commonly reported adverse reactions when the safety of Gardasil was studied in 13,000 males and females." (1)



The National Cancer Institute notes that "HPVs, also called human papillomaviruses, are a group of more than 150 related viruses … (and) … more than 40 of these viruses can be easily spread through direct skin-to-skin contact during vaginal, anal, and oral sex." (See the National Cancer Institute, last reviewed in 2012) (3)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) is encouraged that infection with another 5 HPV strains may now be prevented. However, clearly, neither the original Gardasil, nor the new Gardasil 9, can protect against all HPV types. Moreover, the public should be aware that to date, there are no vaccines that prevent disease in those who are already infected. Neither vaccine treats cervical cancer or genital warts. As the Gardasil website points out: "Gardasil may not fully protect everyone, nor will it protect against diseases caused by other HPV types or against diseases not caused by HPV. Gardasil does not prevent all types of cervical cancer, so future cervical cancer screenings will be important for your daughter. Gardasil does not treat cervical cancer or genital warts." (See Gardasil.com) (4)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that men and women infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (5) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (5)



About Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR

Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



"Some types of HPV infection can develop without sexual relations, but often HPV is passed from one person to another during intimate contact including open mouth kissing, skin-to-skin contact, oral contact with genitalia, and vaginal and/or anal sex." (See MetroJacksonville.com, from August 7, 2014) (6)



"There are 109 known different types of human papillomaviruses (HPV). They cause warts and other lesions and two in particular, HPV 16 and HPV 18, cause cancers of the cervix, anus and penis, as well as the mouth and throat. Types 6 and 11 can cause lesions and genital warts." (See NBC News, from May 20, 2014) (7)



What other treatments are available against the HPV?



"There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



