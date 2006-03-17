Add2Exchange helps BlackBerry Users Auto Sync their Corporate (Public) Outlook Calendars, Contacts, and Tasks

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- Advantage International, Inc., a Microsoft Exchange and Outlook Add-ins solution provider, announces that DidItBetter Software’s Add2Exchange, helps users worldwide synchronize their public and private Outlook calendars, contacts and tasks to their BlackBerry handhelds.



Add2Exchange is a server-based, Outlook calendar, contact & task folder synchronization solution which synchronizes any combination of Outlook calendars - private (mailbox) and public (group), contact folders- private (mailbox) and public (group) and task folders- private (mailbox) and public (group). For mobility, Add2Exchange works with any BlackBerry handheld and Outlook Web Access.



The need for current and accurate corporate information is growing exponentially due to the aggressive expansion of the mobile market. Add2Exchange enables BlackBerry users to increase out-of-office productivity by synchronizing public (group) Outlook appointments, contacts, and tasks to their respective private (mailboxes) folders, so they can be easily viewed on any BlackBerry handheld device. Furthermore, with Add2Exchange, mobile users can synchronize outlook in their pockets from one device to the next. Now an entire team, or organization for that matter, can have identical calendars, contact folders and task folders on each of their BlackBerry devices.



For a fully functional free trial version of Add2Exchange, visit www.diditbetter.com. The software trial includes three modules, Add2Exchange for Calendars, Add2Exchange for Contacts, and Add2Exchange for Tasks. The user may try each module for 20-days. Each module is licensed separately. For the enterprise or any other business interested in syncing calendars, contacts, and tasks, Advantage International, Inc. offers the Add2Exchange Enterprise Sync Suite which incorporates licenses for all three modules of Add2Exchange or the Add2Exchange Sync Bundle for a combination of any two modules. Mention this press release or user group name on the trial download form and receive 10% off any software license purchase.



Additional solution information, features, screen shots, and pricing also available at www.diditbetter.com, email help@diditbetter.com or call Advantage International Inc. at (813) 977-5739. The solution(s) can be ordered with special savings online at store.diditbetter.com



Advantage International Inc., a privately held company based in Tampa, Florida since 1988, specializes in Microsoft Exchange and Outlook Add Ins which offer Calendar and Contacts synchronization between personal and group/public folders, group task management in addition to CRM, lead management and marketing action tools for Microsoft Office users. Advantage International’s solutions include Add2Exchange for Calendars, Add2Exchange for Contacts, Add2Exchange for Tasks, Add2Outlook for Calendars, Add2Outlook for Contacts, Add2Outlook for Tasks, P2P Calendar Synchronizer, TaskController, and DidIT!.



Advantage International’s solutions have been implemented worldwide by organizations such as the Department of Defense, PBS&J, GE Oil & Gas, Merck & Co, U.S. Department of State, UCLA, Lockheed Martin, Univision Radio, Autodesk Inc, Texas Instruments, Latigo Petroleum, The UPS Store, Utah Jazz to name a few. Their solutions solve the needs of small office to Fortune 500 / 1000 companies and have been implemented in many industries including military and government agencies, manufacturing companies, legal firms, hospitals, universities, and non-profit organizations.





